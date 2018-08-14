Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Yash, Chaitanya advance to last four of squash tournament

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
33   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Unseeded Yash Fadte and Chaitanya Shah stole the show by reaching the U-19 boys' semi-finals of the 3rd Indian Classic Junior Open Squash Tournament today.

Fadte, a 16-year-old Goa boy who has been making waves in the mens and the junior circuit, outplayed Raunak Advani of Maharashtra 11-7, 11-1, 11-4 at the Bombay Gymkhana here.

"This has been a great couple of weeks for me as I have been putting my training to good use. I have gained a lot of confidence by playing some of the top players," said Fadte.

"Ive played Raunak before and he is a very skilled opponent. Raunak was relentless at first, but I made him move around the court which helped me gain an advantage over him. The other two games were easier to control as he was tired and it helped win the game," he said after the match.

Shah, who caused an upset in the last round, followed it up by defeating Ajay Unadkat, who is seeded in the (5/8) bracket. He won a close contest 11-9, 11-8, 11-2.

Shah is to take on India No.1 Tushar Shahani in the semis. Shahani defeated Shloke Sahay 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 to advance to the last four.

In the girls U-19 group, unseeded Sanya Vats stunned second seed Radhika Rathore to reach the semis.

Sanya dominated the match, leaving no room for Radhika to make a comeback, and easily won 11-3, 11-5, 11-8.

She will meet Navmi Sharma for a berth in the final. Navmi breezed past Bhavna Goyal, seeded in the 5/8 bracket, 11-7, 11-0, 11-3.

Top seed Amita Gondi trounced Sparshi Mattas, placed in the 5/8 bracket, 11-8, 11-1 11-5 in another quarter-final encounter.

Results Boys U-19 (Quarter-finals): Tushar Shahani [1] bt Shloke Sahay [5/8] 11-8 11-6 11-4; Chaitanya Shah bt Anuj Unadkat [5/8] 11-8 11-9 11-2; Yash Fadte bt Raunak Advani 11-7 11-1 11-4; Rahul Baitha [2] bt Avinash Yadav [5/8] 11-6 11-5 11-7.

Girls U-19 (Quarter-finals): Amita Gondi [1] bt Sparshi Mattas [5/8] 11-8 11-1 11-5; Jannia Singh bt Abhilasha Bhasin [3/4] 11-2 11-2 11-2; Navmi Sharma [3/4] bt Bhavna Goyal [5/8] 11-7 11-0 11-3; Sanya Vats bt Radhika Rathore [2] 11-3 11-5 11-8

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
England's men and women advance to last eight
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian Badminton players of all time
RELATED STORY
Lin falls to Shi in badminton 3rd rd; Axelsen, Tai advance
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma and...
RELATED STORY
All India Senior Ranking Tournament 2018: Gayatri...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
"We never imagined to win a medal at CWG 2018," says...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Despite insufficient time, PV Sindhu...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal falls out of top 10, Kidambi...
RELATED STORY
Australian Badminton Open 2018: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us