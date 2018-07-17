Young talent on display as Delhi leg of Junior badminton C'ship begins

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Over 1119 young Indian shuttlers showed their skills as the Delhi leg of the fourth season of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship got underway at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here today.

The tournament, which is approved by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), will see matches under four age categories: Under-9, 11, 13 and 15 for both boys and girls.

This year, JBC is scheduled to be held in 10 cities - Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kochi, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati and New Delhi.

Top two kids from each category from every city tournament will proceed to the National Finale in New Delhi scheduled on August 9-10 to fight for the National title.

Speaking on the occasion, BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, We are delighted to associate with PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) 4.

"Through this initiative young children can now hone their skills and chase their badminton dreams. India has the potential to produce many budding sports stars. Platforms like these take the sport to different parts of the country and make it accessible to all.

The platform supports the training of underprivileged kids in the sport and 140 children so far have benefitted from scholarships for training in badminton