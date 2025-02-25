11 ex-Red Sox free agents still without a team, led by J.D. Martinez, Joe Kelly and Alex Verdugo

The Boston Red Sox have splashed their money in the free agent market this offseason, signing Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman. They have also brought in Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox on a trade deal.

However, there are still several players with Red Sox connections who remain available in the free agent market.

Eleven ex-Red Sox free agents still without a team

#1 Jose Iglesias (2B)

Jose Iglesias (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jose Iglesias had two stints with the Red Sox. He had his best season in the MLB with the Mets at the age of 34 last year.

#2 Alex Verdugo (OF)

Alex Verdugo spent four years in Boston from 2020 to 2023. He was traded to the Yankees last year before becoming a free agent.

#3 JD Martinez (DH)

JD Martinez had five highly successful seasons in Boston, winning the 2018 World Series. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets last year.

#4 Jalen Beeks (RP)

Jalen Beeks (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jalen Beeks was drafted by the Red Sox and made his MLB debut in 2018 before getting traded later that year. He played for the Rockies and the Pirates in 2024.

#5 Joe Kelly (RP)

Joe Kelly won the 2018 World Series with the Red Sox in his five-year stay with the team. He was released by the Dodgers at the end of last season.

#6 Craig Kimbrel (RP)

Craig Kimbrel was also a part of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox team. He had a very poor 2024 season with the Orioles.

#7 Adam Duvall (OF)

Adam Duvall played his lone season for the Red Sox in 2023. He signed for the Braves on a one-year deal in 2024.

#8 Matt Barnes (RP)

Matt Barnes (Image Source: IMAGN)

Matt Barnes spent nine years in Boston from 2014 to 2022. He played for the Nationals during his age-34 season in 2024.

#9 Chase Anderson (RP)

Another Red Sox relief pitcher on this list, Chase Anderson started the 2024 season with the team before getting traded to the Rangers.

#10 Joely Rodriguez (RP)

Joely Rodriguez spent the previous two seasons in Boston before becoming a free agent for the first time.

#11 Matt Andriese (RP)

Matt Andriese spent the opening half of the 2021 season with the Red Sox. He played for the Marlins in 2024 after a two-year absence from the MLB.

