3 buy-low candidates in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Austin Riley

Fantasy baseball managers are constantly looking for an edge over their opponents as in some leagues. Some of these leagues have massive prize money, and more importantly, considerable bragging rights. There are many ways managers can accomplish that aside from excellent drafting.

Managers could look to the waiver wire to land some of the hottest players in the league. Another way fantasy baseball managers could help their squad for the remainder of the season is by targeting slumping players on the trade market.

These buy-low candidates can be the difference between winning it all if they can turn things around as the season progresses.

Three buy-low candidates in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 Austin Riley

It has been a disappointing start to the season for hard-hitting third baseman Austin Riley.

A two-time All-Star, Riley has been a force at the plate since his debut in 2019 but has been off to a relatively slow start. Through 37 games this season, Riley has posted a .245 batting average with 18 RBIs and only three home runs.

“This has been driving me nuts. I love being out there and competing with the guys” Austin Riley gives an update on how he is feeling" - @BravesOnBally

Given his track record, it would seem that it's only a matter of time before Riley heats up at the plate. That could be the opportune time for fantasy baseball managers to attempt and land the Braves third baseman because not only has he struggled at the plate, but he's also dealing with a lingering side injury.

#2 Nick Castellanos

The year 2024 has been a disaster for Nick Castellanos. One of the most consistent outfielders throughout his career, the Philadelphia Phillies star has struggled mightily at the dish. Through 49 games, he owns a dismal .202 batting average, with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

After a tremendous 2023 campaign that saw Castellanos post a .277 batting average with 29 home runs and 106 RBIs, the veteran has been a shell of himself this year. Managers could likely acquire the Phillies outfielder for a truly discounted price.

#3 Seiya Suzuki

To be fair to Seiya Suzuki, injuries have limited him to only 24 games this season. Nevertheless, he has not exactly been tearing the cover off the ball in 2024. The Chicago Cubs outfielder has been decent, yet unspectacular, which makes him an intriguing buy-low target in fantasy leagues.

"SEIYA SUZUKI CRUSHES HIS 4TH HOME RUN OF THE YEAR!" - @CubsZone

For managers looking to bolster their outfield at a discounted rate, look no further than Suzuki, who could enjoy a solid season as the year progresses. The Cubs outfielder could go on a run at any moment, so fantasy baseball managers should act soon to acquire him in a deal.

