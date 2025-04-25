3 buy-low candidates in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Sandy Alcantara

One of the best ways to gain an advantage over your fantasy baseball opponents is finding the right buy-low options available in one's league. It is still early in the 2025 season, however, some fantasy managers might already be frustrated with some players who have started off the year in an extended slump.

Ad

Being able to acquire the right buy-low option at the right time could be a game-changing moment in one's fantasy season. Some managers might be reluctant to move on from a star when their value might be low, however, there is always a chance that other managers are ready to turn the page on a struggling player. There are several interesting players worth trying to buy-low on right now.

Here's a closer look at 3 players that managers should look to buy-low on right now in fantasy leagues

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Sandy Alcantara

Ad

Trending

Things have not gone the way that Sandy Alcantara was hoping for so far this season. The former National League Cy Young Award winner, who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, posting a 6.56 ERA over 23.1 innings this season. Yes, he has not been his regular dominant self, however, the season is still young and Alcantara missed all of last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another reason why Sandy Alcantara might be an ideal buy-low target is the fact that he is one of the top candidates to potentially be traded this season. If the Miami Marlins opt to move Alcantara, he could benefit from a move to a true contender, which will help fantasy managers in the process.

#2 - Willson Contreras

One of the most consistent catchers of his generation, Willson Contreras has been as productive as they come. The St. Louis Cardinals star has been heating up at the plate recently, so the window to acquire him at a discounted price could be closing quickly. While there are a number of interesting catchers in the league right now, a steady, proven presence like Contreras could be worth targeting.

Ad

#3 - Willy Adames

Another player who is off to a disasterous start to the 2025 season is Willy Adames. After posting the best season of his career in 2024, which saw him rack up 32 home runs, 112 RBI, and 21 stolen bases, the big offseason acquisition has struggled to produce much of anything at the plate.

Expand Tweet

Adames' has looked lost at the plate this season, so it is worth reaching out to the fantasy manager who owns him to find out their asking price. The Giants superstar could prove to be a true bargain, especially if he can rediscover his 2024 form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More