3 early-season trades Phillies could make to keep current hot streak going

The Philadelphia Phillies could not have dreamt up a better start to the 2024 season. While two other teams were being talked about as the teams to beat in the National League, the Phillies are the team with the best record (28-13) in all of baseball through seven weeks of the season.

To cement their status as contenders and keep the good times rolling, here are a few trades they might want to look into making.

Somes teams have already made trades. There were trades late into Spring Training and even an early regular-season swap, so teams appear to be a little more active now than in the past. The Phillies can take advantage of that.

Trades the Phillies might want to look into to keep rolling

3) Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm should be on the Phillies' radar

The Miami Marlins have already traded Luis Arraez, so Jazz Chisholm Jr. might not be too far behind. If he is, the Phillies make a lot of sense. His personality would fit right in, and the outfield depth is one of the only weaknesses Philadelphia has right now.

With Bryce Harper in the infield, the Phillies have had some moving parts out there but could slot Chisholm in to solve that issue and add a dynamic bat to the lineup.

2) Justin Verlander

Could Justin Verlander be the next Phillies ace?

Teams can never have enough pitching, and there's a good chance Justin Verlander is traded this year. The Houston Astros have been not their usual self so far, and the ace is old and expensive.

He is a prime trade candidate if Houston does the unthinkable and pulls the plug. This would provide even more depth in a rotation that has seen some injuries and would push someone to the bullpen. That's valuable in the postseason.

1) Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena could be a good trade for the Phillies to make

It's hard to find many Phillies who aren't playing very well right now, but Nick Castellanos hasn't been great. He has a -0.7 fWAR right now, so corner outfield is a major need for Philadelphia.

The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly considered trading Randy Arozarena (who is also struggling a bit right now) over the offseason, and with them sitting below .500, they might go ahead and pull the plug on Arozarena. If so, the Phillies might be a perfect landing spot.

