3 major talking points after Dodgers massive 7-1 Opening Day victory over Cardinals

While the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their season in South Korea, they joined the rest of the league, kicking off the new season. Their performance was stellar, putting it on the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-1.

The win brings their record to 2-1 on the young season. They look as good of a team as they do on paper, and it could be a long season for the rest of the league if this continues.

3 major talking points following the Dodgers 7-1 victory over the Cardinals

3) Pitching was stellar

Tyler Glasnow got the start for the club on Thursday. He was impressive, going six strong innings, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out five batters. Ryan Yarbrough was brought in for relief and shut down the last three innings.

That is a strong start from the team's ace, with an exciting pitching matchup scheduled for Friday. Bobby Miller is expected to start for LA and is coming off an impressive rookie season.

2) The offense looked dominant

The club outhit the Cardinals 10-3 on Thursday. All but two Dodgers starters had hits on the day, with Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani totaling four hits combined.

There is no shortage of bats in this lineup. The Blue Crew does not have a hitter hiding behind talented players. Everyone in this lineup has the ability to be a difference-maker at the plate.

1) We could be in store for a Mookie Betts MVP season

Mookie Betts is starting the season off strong. He already hit the first home run of the season back in Seoul, but he hit another one on Thursday. We could be in store for quite the season from the All-Star slugger.

After the offseason the Dodgers had, it seems unfair for Betts to have gotten off to the start he has. This team could be a real problem for the rest of the league this year.

