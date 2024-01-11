3 reasons why trading away #2 prospect Michael Busch makes perfect sense for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded away No. 2 prospect Michael Busch and Yency Almonte to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope. Ferris is a pitching prospect, while Hope is an outfield prospect.

Busch got his first taste of the big leagues last season and will make an excellent addition for the Cubs. He appeared in 27 games, hitting .247/.292/.539 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and one stolen base.

Some fans have scratched their heads since this trade was reported Wednesday afternoon. So, today, we break down why this trade makes sense for the Dodgers.

3 reasons why trading Michael Busch was the right move

#3. Unclear path with Dodgers

There is no doubt that Michael Busch is a major-league-ready player. President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said last season that he does not belong in Triple-A. However, he never had a clear path to the big leagues with the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts will take much of the work at second base this upcoming season, and Shohei Ohtani will be used as the team's DH. That does not leave much room for Busch to get consistent at-bats and develop.

#2. Concerns over Busch's glove

Michael Busch is graded as a below-average defender by prospect evaluators. He has gotten work at second base, left field, and both outfield infield positions but has failed to make a lasting impression.

Busch is more known for his offensive abilities. For power, evaluators have graded him at 60, and his hit-tool is at 55. While that is great, the Dodgers were not confident that his bat would compensate for his defensive woes.

#1. Making room for Teoscar Hernandez

Hernandez and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $23.5 million deal a few days ago. However, they needed to make room on the 40-man roster, and making this trade does so.

Both prospects will not be needed on the 40-man roster. This is a great move that allowed the Dodgers not to DFA anybody and gave Busch a legitimate opportunity with the Chicago Cubs.

Early reports state that Michael Busch will likely come into the upcoming season with a position change. Sticking him at third base may be too much for him, and he will likely slot in as the team's primary first baseman.

Seeing how well Busch does with his new opportunity this upcoming season will be interesting.

