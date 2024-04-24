3 starting pitcher replacements for Blake Snell for your fantasy team ft. Jared Jones

It has not been the start to the season that Blake Snell would have hoped for. After a dominant 2023 season that saw Snell win the second Cy Young Award of his career, he had a delayed offseason that has certainly played into his rough start. In three starts this season, Snell posted a dismal 11.57 ERA in 11.2 innings.

As if his performances weren't enough, Blake Snell now finds himself placed on the 15-day IL after suffering an adductor strain. Whether Snell was rushed back into action too soon or it was simply an injury, the veteran pitcher will miss some time for the San Francisco Giants.

Not only is the IL placement of Blake Snell on the IL disappointing for the San Francisco Giants but also for fantasy baseball managers who selected him early in drafts. After holding him through the opening of the year, they will now need to place him on the IL and find suitable replacements for their fantasy baseball squads.

Here's a closer look at 3 Blake Snell replacements in fantasy baseball

#1 - Jared Jones

Jared Jones has thrived for the Pittsburgh Pirates so far during his rookie campaign. The hard-throwing 22-year-old has continued to turn heads with his explosive velocity and nasty breaking pitches. So far this season, Jones has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.79 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 29.0 innings. He is a must-add in fantasy baseball leagues.

#2 - Mitchell Parker

While Jared Jones might be becoming one of the hottest names on the fantasy baseball waiver wire, Mitchell Parker will certainly be more widely available. The 24-year-old rookie of the Washington Nationals has also been impressive through his small sample size.

In his 2 starts this season, Parker has a 2-0 record with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts. He is worth a speculative add in the wake of Blake Snell's injury.

#3 - Spencer Turnbull

Veteran Spencer Turnbull has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. The 31-year-old has been spectacular for the Philadelphia Phillies so far this season. While there will be questions surrounding how long he will remain in the pitching rotation, fantasy baseball managers should ride along with his hot streak while they can.

