3 Yankees players who've impressed most in spring training so far

The New York Yankees are one of the teams to watch out for in the 2024 MLB season, and a lot of people are watching their Spring Training games with interest. While Spring Training can be difficu;t to analyze given the number of new faces and the lack of real import, you can certainly tell when someone is making an impact.

The Yankees have been hot and cold in their games thus far and are heading into Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers following a 7-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

While there have been some standouts already and there will be many more to come, let's take a look at the three players who have impressed the most already.

Three biggest Yankees standouts in 2024 Spring Training

#3 Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman - Photo Day

Marcus Stroman is a new face at the Yankees, but the veteran reliever is already looking at home. He threw four scoreless innings in the loss to the Orioles and his two-year, $37 million deal is looking like a savvy piece of business.

Exuding confidence, he said:

“I think I’m just comfortable in my own skin as a person. I’m very confident in who I am. I’m very confident in the work that I’ve put in my entire life, so I go out to the mound very confident.

"I don’t think anyone goes out as confident as I do, and it’s just because I know I’m prepared. I know there’s nothing more that I can do away from the field.”

#2 Juan Soto

Juan Soto headlined the franchise's offseason activities and the former San Diego Padres superstar is already looking to be well worth the hype.

In Spring Training with his new team, Soto has had 4 at-bats and recorded four runs, four hits and two home runs at a .667 average.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was almost lost for words after watching Soto in pinstripes:

“I knew I would enjoy watching him, but, like, I love watching him. It’s a real pleasure to get to watch him. That, I’m thankful for.”

#1 Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo hit two home runs in NY's 8-4 Grapefruit League win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and really caught the eye. Rizzo seems to be in great spirits in Spring Training. He said:

“Not that I’m a superhero, but I feel like I’ve got some superpowers back. I can see the ball the right way again and feel like I can do damage.”

Rizzo has had 7 at-bats and recorded two runs, three hits, two home runs and six RBIs while hitting at a .429 average. With a spring in his step, he could be a real weapon for the Yankees in the 2024 season.

