5 Bold Predictions for the 2024 MLB Season

With Spring Training almost here, the 2024 MLB Season is right around the corner. For several teams, it's a year that they are greatly looking forward to. Everyone once again has a chance to emerge victorious and everyone has everything to play for. Here are five bold predictions for the season that may sound shocking, but they just might happen.

Five huge predictions for the 2024 MLB season

5) The Baltimore Orioles won't win the AL East

The Baltimore Orioles won the AL East and 101 games last year. They also added Corbin Burnes and have a farm brimming with talent ready to either make an impact on the MLB level or be traded for another star. However, the AL East is the best division in baseball, and they have the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and much improved New York Yankees to contend with, so the odds aren't nearly as high that they'll be the team at the top.

4) Blake Snell won't be a Cy Young contender

The reason teams are hesitant to sign Blake Snell is largely due to his inability to give them length and the fear that he can't handle a big market. That doesn't bode well for his repeat chances, nor does the fact that it's early February and he's gotten one singular offer. He won't be a Cy Young contender again this season.

3) The Dodgers won't win the World Series despite their spending

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent over $1 billion in free agency. They added the two best free agents. Despite all of that, they might not win the World Series. They have the best roster perhaps by a fairly significant margin, but that almost never matters. They have to contend with the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and a host of talented AL teams and it's hard to win it all.

2) A Central team will make the Championship Series

Over the last several years, both the AL Central and the NL Central have been weak divisions. Their winners usually have around 90-92 wins, and they're not considered true World Series contenders. The competition within those divisions is stronger now and one of the teams who makes it out of them, be it the Minnesota Twins or Chicago Cubs for example, will make it to the LCS in their league.

1) Shohei Ohtani won't win MVP

Shohei Ohtani will likely be the MVP every single year except this one since he's not pitching. It's the one chance for NL contenders to win the award, and it's unlikely that his hitting alone, while among the best in the league, is enough to put him over Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and other National League superstars. That may only be true in 2024, though.

