5 changes the Los Angeles Angels need to make to end their slump

The Los Angeles Angels are in a dire situation. They have now lost 11 straight games and have seen themselves fall so freely in the standings that they now find themselves 8.5 games behind the first-placed Houston Astros. This is seriously hurting their ability to be taken with any degree of seriousness in the American League West division.

As a team, they have an average of just .186 over the past seven games. This stat puts them 28th out of 30 teams in team batting average over the past week. So what are some things the Angels can do to stop, or at least slow the bleeding? Keep reading to find out.

5 things the Los Angeles Angels can do to end their current slump

#5 Get Taylor Ward back on track

Taylor Ward, the right fielder for the Angels, has not been himself since returning to the lineup after suffering neck problems.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander TAYLOR WARD IS BACK AND HIS FIRST HIT BACK IS A 2 RUN HOMER FOR THE LEAD!!



TAYLOR WARD IS BACK AND HIS FIRST HIT BACK IS A 2 RUN HOMER FOR THE LEAD!! https://t.co/LxwHhVlgpV

The injury was sustained after a play in right field. As important as Shohei Ohtani is in the DH spot for the Los Angeles Angels, putting Taylor Ward in that spot to nurse himself back to full health could be something worth looking at for Angels manager Joe Maddon. Ward is hitting .333 with 10 home runs and represents a massive offensive asset to the Angels.

#4 Cut the dead weight in the bullpen

The Angels have allowed their bullpen to ruin and mismanage too many winable games. Last night against the Philadelphia Phillies, two Angels relievers cost the Angels the game. Jimmy Herget and Raisel Iglesias cost their team four runs in 1.1 innings. It is unbelievably difficult to win close or late ball games if you cannot rely on sufficient bullpen pitching. Triple-A Salt Lake City has some very promising young pitching talent, like Sam Bachman and Chase Silseth, who could assume bullpen roles easily.

#3 Experiment with the rotation

Some Los Angeles Angels starters have been gravely struggling with consistency lately. On Saturday, pitcher Michael Lorenzon surrended five runs in just over five innings to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Reid Detmers is done after 4 1/3. He's yet to allow a run, and it will be on Jimmy Hergét to keep it that way. 5 hits and 3 walks. Worked out of a lot jams but wasn't all that efficient. Reid Detmers is done after 4 1/3. He's yet to allow a run, and it will be on Jimmy Hergét to keep it that way. 5 hits and 3 walks. Worked out of a lot jams but wasn't all that efficient.

"Reid Detmers is done after 4 1/3. He's yet to allow a run, and it will be on Jimmy Hergét to keep it that way. 5 hits and 3 walks. Worked out of a lot jams but wasn't all that efficient." - @ Sam Blum

Even Reid Detmers, who was seen as a young savior on the pitching staff, has been riding off the coattails of one complete game shutout in April. Since then, Detmers has made it through five innings only once, getting pulled before the fifth seven times. Last Thursday against the New York Yankees, Detmers was pulled after only 4 1/3 scoreless innings. This raises questions about the longevity of the young pitching star.

#2 Give Jo Adel a secure starting spot

Although he was just recalled from the Angels Triple-A affiliate, Jo Adell has spent much of the last month playing in the MiLB. In 72 at-bats with Salt Lake City, Adell hit six home runs and 15 RBIs, amassing a .222 average. Although his defensive acumen will improve, the 23-year-old might benefit from getting to play his first full MLB season instead of going up and down from the minor league, as he has done for the past couple of seasons.

#1 Tell Shohei Ohtani to calm down

Any real conversation about the welfare of the Los Angeles Angels has to end with a mention to Shohei Ohtani. After all, Ohtani hit 46 home runs and 100 RBIs last year, leading his team as Mike Trout spent most of last season on the IL. Although his pitching has stayed (mostly) consistent, Ohtani is experiencing one of the most significant slumps of his career. Over the past two weeks, Ohtani has hit just over .200 with three home runs and five RBIs. It's likely that Shohei is overthinking. It is within the interest of the Los Angeles Angels to find a way to get Ohtani hitting again. When Ohtani hits, the Angels win.

FAX Sports: MLB  @MLBONFAX Shohei Ohtani says he is "strongly considering" trade request after Angels lose 11th straight Shohei Ohtani says he is "strongly considering" trade request after Angels lose 11th straight https://t.co/FvY2ncRD2J

Like everything else, it is never simple to ascribe steps to end losing streaks. The solutions may be plentiful, but they lie deep in the cavernous halls of the Angels clubhouse. Can you think of any suggestions for the struggling Los Angeles Angels? Let us know below.

