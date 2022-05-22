 5 most clutch plays by David Ortiz in his MLB career

The entirety of David Ortiz's MLB tenure epitomizes leadership in the most important situations both on and off the field. When it comes to clutch situations, Ortiz led by example. With 23 walk-off hits in his career and a 61-lifetime playoff RBIs in 85 games, David Ortiz was in a tier of his own. Anytime you needed a hit, a home run, a walk, or a pep talk, Ortiz was there to pick up the slack and more. Oftentimes, he was the only one holding the ropes, pulling his entire team up from the edge of a cliff. There are a scarce few in the MLB with that ability. If Reggie Jackson was "Mr. October", then David Ortiz was Mr. "All-Season-Long" (Did I just fan the flames of friction between the Red Sox/Yankees?). That's what makes the extensive list of his clutch MLB moments so epic. But we whittled them down and brought you the five most clutch plays in "Big Papi's" career and in all of baseball history.

#5 Walk-off double against the Tigers

World Series - Boston Red Sox v St Louis Cardinals - Game Five

In this 2010 MLB regular-season tilt, the Tigers were clinging to a 4-2 lead in the home half of the 9th. With runners on second and third, the Tigers elected to intentionally walk Youkilis to set up a force at any bag. This was probably not the smartest idea with David Ortiz stepping to the plate. Well, Ortiz took exception by belting a bases-clearing double off the centerfield wall to win the game with one swing. Perhaps, it made MLB pitchers think twice before intentionally walking anyone hitting in front of the Dominican sensation.

#4 David Ortiz's 3-run home run in the 2008 ALCS

David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Xander Bogaerts

With the Red Sox down 7-1, Ortiz's home run brought them to within three in the home half of the seventh. This is significant because his bomb ignited a comeback for the ages. The Red Sox eventually won the game 8-7 in extra innings, putting the Rays on their heels. He put the team on his back, and all of his teammates followed his lead for a historic comeback for the ages.

#3 Ortiz sends Red Sox to 2004 ALCS with walk-off solo shot

Division Series - Cleveland Indians v Boston Red Sox - Game Three

The fact that a solo-home run to advance to the championship series comes in at third is a testament of how legendary Ortiz was. This would be on almost all player's number 1, if they were even talented enough to achieve this. For Ortiz, it's just another day at the office. In game 3, bottom of the ninth, Ortiz's magic struck again, with an opposite field towering shot over the green monster. It ended the game and the series to launch Boston into a most epic bout with their bitter Yankee rivals.

#2 Back-to-back walk-off hits vs Yankees in the 2004 ALCS

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Coupled together because of their collective significance in Red Sox and MLB history, Ortiz played the largest role in Boston's historic 3-0 series deficit comeback against the Yankees. His back-to-back walk-off hits in game 4 and 5 in the ALCS were a grueling few days. With game 4 ending in the early morning hours, it was time for Ortiz to put an end to it.

SoxDingrs @SoxDingrs



David Ortiz with a walk-off homer off Paul Quantrill in Game 4 of the ‘04 ALCS



#HappyNewYear | #RedSox



🥂 First tweet of 2022David Ortiz with a walk-off homer off Paul Quantrill in Game 4 of the ‘04 ALCS 🥂 First tweet of 2022 💥🚀 David Ortiz with a walk-off homer off Paul Quantrill in Game 4 of the ‘04 ALCS#HappyNewYear | #RedSox https://t.co/nACzAvxhcp

This two-run shot breathed new life into the series for Boston and sparked the single greatest series comeback in MLB history. The Sox and Yanks might as well have played two double-headers in back-to-back days because game 5 would last even longer. That was until deja vu happened all over again, except this time in the 14th. Though not as extravagant as the two-run blast to end game 4, the result was all the same. Again, with two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the 14th, Ortiz did this.

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf October 18, 2004



David Ortiz knocks in Johnny Damon with 2 outs in the bottom of the 14th inning as the Red Sox walk-off the Yankees (5-4) in Game 5 of the ALCS



Series is heading back to NY with the Yankees leading 3 games to 2 after being down (3-0)



This can’t happen, can it? October 18, 2004David Ortiz knocks in Johnny Damon with 2 outs in the bottom of the 14th inning as the Red Sox walk-off the Yankees (5-4) in Game 5 of the ALCSSeries is heading back to NY with the Yankees leading 3 games to 2 after being down (3-0)This can’t happen, can it? https://t.co/aSkmO6kAZA

"This can't happen, can it?"-@bostonsportsinf

In these two potential series-clinching games for the Yankees, Ortiz single-handedly orchestrated the most memorable series comeback in MLB history.

#1 Big Bapi's grand slam in Game 2 of 2013 MLB ALCS

ALCS - Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox - Game Two

The buck stops here with the most clutch play in the most pivotal game 2 matchup between the Tigers and Red Sox. When David Ortiz is at the plate, it doesn't matter how far behind his team is, even when down 5-1 in the eighth. The Tigers were five outs away from taking a commanding 2-0 series lead when "Big Papi" did the impossible. What he did next would shift the momentum for the remainder of the series. With the bases loaded and the Tigers leading by four runs, David Ortiz launched this historically memorable grand slam to tie the game.

Only In Boston @OnlyInBOS 5 years ago today, down 4 runs, David Ortiz hit a game-tying grand slam, flipping Torii Hunter into the bullpen & sending bullpen cop Steve Horgan into celebration.



The Red Sox went on to win the World Series.



Officer Steve Horgan will retire in 2019.



5 years ago today, down 4 runs, David Ortiz hit a game-tying grand slam, flipping Torii Hunter into the bullpen & sending bullpen cop Steve Horgan into celebration. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series.Officer Steve Horgan will retire in 2019. https://t.co/PWUMF6gQ4n

"David Ortiz hit a game-tying grand slam"-@OnlyInBOS

This game being in the latter half of the 8th, with his team down 4-1 is what makes this number 1 on our list. Without David's grand slam with two outs, Boston likely surrendered game 2 to put Boston in a 2-0 series hole. This was the turning point in the series. The Red Sox never looked back from there, winning four-straight to move on to the World Series. Needless to say, when David Ortiz gets it going, his magic gets the whole team going. In the 2013 World Series, he was even more legendary, posting the highest batting average in World Series history at .688. There is, perhaps, no player more clutch and consistent in MLB history than the gentle giant affectionately known as "Big Papi."

Edited by Windy Goodloe