3 Most Bitter Rivalries in MLB History

The bitterest rivalries in the MLB are built upon a tumultuous history that withstands the test of time. Even more so, they keep the flames alight and find new ways to reignite the fires of rivalry. In the quest for superiority in a region, division, or league, the tension that builds manifests itself in the fiercest mental and physical confrontations. These to-be-mentioned rivalries have not only kept their mutual loathing fresh, they continually prove to be the most bitter rivalries in all sports. Here are three sets of MLB teams that hate each other the most.

Most bitter rivalries in MLB history

#3 Cardinals and Cubs

St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

The Cardinals and Cubs have one of the most bitter players/fans relationships in the history of the MLB. That bitter relationship escalated in 1928 when a Cubs player jumped into the stands to attack a Cardinals fan, resulting in over 5,000 fans swarming the field in a rage. There has seemingly been a spirit of disdain that has been passed down from generation to generation to players and fans ever since. Considering the relatively close proximity of these two MLB clubs, that's not surprising.

The player-on-fan attack may have been one of the first of its kind, but it wouldn't be near the last confrontation between these teams. This rivalry got even uglier throughout the "Gashouse Gang" era, a name the Cardinals got from their scruffy on-field appearances and hard-nosed aggressive tactics in the late 30s to early 40s. Anytime the Cubs and Cardinals got together, you could bet on it being an entertaining, hard-fought war on the diamond. The war has gotten no less intense of late as it continues to be one of the most bitter MLB rivalries to this very day. Look no further than Exhibit-A.

"Benches clear during Cubs vs Cardinals" - @ B/R Walk-off

When it comes to the best rivalries, some things never change. The same spirited friction that existed in the late 20s is the same friction you see today between the Cardinals and Cubs.

#2 Yankees and Red Sox

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

The Yankees and Red Sox rivalry is perhaps the most popular bitter rivalry in all sports. It's understandable. Both long-standing franchises have collectively produced the greatest talent the Hall of Fame has ever seen. Envision two teams full of the greatest hitters and pitchers who ever lived facing each other throughout time and you get a glimpse of the significance of this rivalry. The friction stems from one of the worst trades in MLB history, which took place in 1919.

"Today in 1919, the Red Sox trade Babe Ruth to the @Yankees." - @ TodayInSports

The trade sent Babe Ruth from Boston to New York. The transaction sent ripples throughout the baseball world, and it's a trade that will live in infamy. For nearly a century, the trade was fabled to have been the reason the Red Sox did not win a World Series, being labeled "The Curse of the Bambino." But their feud didn't stop with Ruth. Throughout the years, the competitive nature of these two teams has escalated and bucked heads. Even with the Red Sox 2004 World Series title that was said to have broken the curse, it has only fanned the flames of this rivalry since. The brawl below is but the tip of the iceberg of what's transpired since 2004, but it gives you a glimpse of what these teams think of each other.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



via Punches thrown in Yankees/Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly.via @MLB Punches thrown in Yankees/Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly.via @MLB https://t.co/mY1GVPo7BZ

"Punches thrown in Yankees/Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

There's certainly no love lost between these two bitter rivals regardless of where they are in the MLB standings.

#1 Giants and Dodgers

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

The epically bitter history between the Dodgers and Giants is so renowned that it's left its mark not only on baseball history, but also on the American history books. One event elevated this rivalry above all others.

The "shot heard 'round the world" in 1951 is what cemented an eternal feud between the two rivals. What made this home run so historic? It was the last game of the season, and 47 games ago, the second place Giants had trailed the division-leading Brooklyn Dodgers by 13 games. Winning an improbable 38 out of 46 games put them in a two-way tie with Brooklyn, whom they played in the final game of the season as a winner-take-all. In that game, the Dodgers would break a one-run tie by scoring three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 4-1 lead. By the bottom of the ninth, the press had already begun printing the story of the Giants falling just short of a second half miracle. With one out and a runner on third, the crowd began to disperse from the famed Polo Grounds. The PA even made an announcement for Ebbet's Field World Series tickets. But after the runner from thirrd scored to make it a 4-2, up came Russ Hodges with two men on base. The rest was history.

"Today in 1951: 'The Giants Win the Pennant!'" - @ Baseball by BSmile

Though the rivalry was alive and well long before this moment, it only became more bitter going forward. When contention shifted from the battle of New York to the Battle of California in 1958, the feud became even more heated.

Since then, Juan Marichal has charged the mound with a bat, and the likes of Bumgarner, Puig, and Manny Ramirez, among others, have instigated bench-clearing brawls. The players and the fans don't like each other. The historical and current context of both these teams' ever-growing history makes the the Giants and Dodgers the most bitter rivalry in MLB history.

