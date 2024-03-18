5 empowering mantras Kate Upton swears by for personal growth

As a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl, mother, wife, entrepreneur, actor and supermodel, Kate Upton is a woman of many talents and inspiration to many who aspire to be successful, imaginative and creative in life.

She's married to Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and is a mother to a girl, Genevieve, whom she and Verlander welcomed on Nov. 7, 2018, almost a year after their gorgeous Tuscany Hills wedding in Italy.

Kate Upton talks the talk and immaculately walk on the ramp. She admires a healthy lifestyle and practices the same, as she has maintained herself well even after many years of being away from modelling.

Five empowering mantras Kate Upton swears by for personal growth

#1 "Information is power, but always trust your gut"

In a video with Health, Upton emphasized the importance of getting information from various sources, understanding how people's lives are impacted by the decisions they took but taking one's own decisions and following gut instincts.

"My mantra is 'information is power, but always trust your gut', she said (as per Yahoo News).

"I always try to get information from everyone around me, but at the end of the day, I am my self advocate, and I am going to make the best decisions, so I always trust my gut."

#2 "I do want (a cross) with me, at all times"

In 2013, in an exclusive interview with Elle magazine, Kate Upton emphasized her religious side and how she embraces it.

She has a tattoo of a cross on her finger and was taken aback during a photoshoot when the photographer asked her to take a cross necklace, which she received from her mother.

"I was at a photo shoot and I was wearing a cross necklace that my mom bought me, and somebody made a joke like, 'Why are you wearing a cross? Like you would be religious.

"I was really affected by that. The whole thing made me realize that I do want (a cross) with me, at all times."

#3 "I feel like sharing my experiences and learning from my mistakes"

During her early days as a model, Kate Upton used to get trolled a lot and received negative comments over the telephone.

Initially, she was taken aback by those comments and the hatred she received online just because she was achieving success. She then started using the criticism the right way to become the empowering woman she is now.

She vowed to learn from her mistakes in life and never get overwhelmed by the negativity and criticism.

"I decided I needed to learn about our bodies," she said in Skimm'd from The Couch podcast in 2012. "I feel like sharing my experiences and learning from my mistakes and being an example for a better life is the path I want to continue doing."

#4 "If you don't have haters, then you're probably not successful"

Kate Upton credited all the haters and negative commentators she had in life for the success she has achieved. She was body-shamed and criticized for her physique since she first attained the limelight when she was just 19.

As challenging as it was to hear those disparaging comments, she used them to learn more about her body and adapt to a fitness routine she still adheres to. She realized the importance of fitness and the little tidbits involved in daily life to keep a healthy body and sound mind.

"They lashed out on me because they felt insecure about themselves," she said as per Vogue India in 2017.

"I realise that the confidence that I had in my body was actually meant to inspire women to love themselves for all their different flaws. If you don't have haters, then you're probably not successful."

#5 “It’s important to hydrate”

In a quirky TikTok video Kate Upton uploaded on social media in December 2023, she emphasized the tricks and tips of how to survive the holidays.

“Here are some tips to survive the holidays," she said (as per Lifestyle in 2023). "It’s important to hydrate." - Kate Upton

The supermodel is enjoying life with her husband, two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander, and their daughter, Genevieve, as she strives to promote a healthy lifestyle and be self-confident.

