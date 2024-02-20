5 landmarks Shohei Ohtani eclipsed during record-breaking 2023 season

Shohei Ohtani has become the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers and for many, the face of the MLB. His $700 million deal with the Dodgers eclipsed anything ever seen before in sports and has been the talking point of the league this offseason.

Leaving the LA Angels for their cross-town rivals has changed the trajectory of both franchises and while Angels fans may be hurting, they need to keep in mind Ohtani's achievements while he was with them. With that in mind, let's take a look at five landmarks Ohtani hit in his last season in LA.

5 landmarks Shohei Ohtani hit during the 2023 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship MVP

Shohei Ohtani won the World Baseball Classic with Japan in epic fashion against the USA, striking out his then-Angels teammate Mike Trout. Ohtani was named the WBC Championship MVP, as Japan defeated the USA 3-2 in front of 36,098 fans at LoanDepot Park, Miami. This was a huge win for both Ohtani as well as Japan, and little did we know it was setting him up for a huge 2023.

#2, AL home run leader

Ohtani hit a remarkable 44 home runs with the Angels in 2023, a feat that demanded recognition. What makes this even more impressive is that Ohtaniplayed in 135 games before missing the rest of the season.

Ohtani told MLB network:

“I think the balance of pitching and hitting was really good. I think I was able to do that at a higher level. I wasn’t able to play until the end, and I think that might be my only regret.”

#3, Outstanding DH Award

Given his prowess, Shohei Ohtani won the annual Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award for the third straight year. This feat has only been accomplished by Hall of Famer David Ortiz, who won it five straight years between 2003 and 2007.

#4, Named To 2023 All-MLB Team

Given his incredible season, Shohei Ohtani was named to the 2023 All-MLB Team. Moreover, he earned recognition as both a designated hitter and as a pitcher in the same season, a personal first. Ohtani was selected to the First Team, which was the third consecutive year he made the All-MLB team as both a pitcher and DH.

Ohtani recorded numbers of .304/.412/.654 to go along with 26 doubles, 8 triples, 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases. When it comes to pitching, Ohtani went 10-5 and recorded a 3.14 ERA, 4.00 FIP, 1.06 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 starts.

#5, Wins AL MVP

Given his incredible season, it might not come as a surprise to learn that Shohei Ohtani won the AL MVP. Ohtani first won an MVP award in 2021 and came second in 2022. Moreover, Ohtani became the first player in league history to be unanimous MVP twice. This crowned his incredible year, which was then topped off by his signing with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers now have a superteam, which many have called the MLB's version of Real Madrid's Galacticos from the early 2000s. The Dodgers are favorites for the World Series in 2024 and it will be interesting to see if Ohtani can mirror his 2023 success (albeit without pitching) and push the team all the way to glory.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.