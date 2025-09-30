5 LSU alumni competing in 2025 MLB postseason ft. Alex Bregman and Kevin Gausman

The LSU Tigers baseball squad is one of the most decorated NCAA Division I programs in the sport's history. The Tigers have won eight College World Series titles, including two in the last three years that put them second in the all-time list just behind USC. Given its sheer firepower, it comes to no one's surprise that the school has produced some of the league's greats such as Braves Hall of Famer Joe Adcock and most recently, Pirates phenom Paul Skenes.

Ad

With the MLB postseason on the horizon, five LSU alumni are set to take center stage and represent the Tigers on their respective professional teams. Let's now take a look at the handful of pros who'll carry the proud school flag in this year's playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 LSU alumni competing in 2025 MLB postseason

1) Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox

Leading the charge for the Tigers' illustrious program is Boston's star third baseman Alex Bregman. The 31-year-old hot corner specialist posted his best slash line since 2019 in his maiden season with the Red Sox this year. Bregman tallied a .273/.360/.462 slash line with an OPS of .822 as they clinched the fifth seed in the American League for a meeting with long-time nemesis Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ad

Trending

2) Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

It has been a topsy-turvy year for Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. The LSU alum incurred an ugly 10-11 record across 32 starts, albeit, with a respectably 3.59 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Although his win-loss card is certainly one to forget, Gausman has surpassed his fWAR from the previous season and has significantly improved it from 0.9 to 3.8 this year.

Given how dominant the Blue Jays have been, Gausman wouldn't have to worry about run support as he's being backed by the third-best offense in the league in terms of OPS. Toronto will face the winner of the Yankees-Red Sox series in the AL Division Series.

Ad

3) Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

It has been a nightmarish campaign for Phillies ace Aaron Nola. After starting the year 1-7, he missed two months in the middle of the season due to a rib cage issue. Nola then returned but failed to recapture the magic that he possessed in 2024 that led him to finish this campaign with a 5-10 record with a 6.01 ERA across 17 starts.

Fortunately for the Phillies, lefty Cristopher Sanchez has stepped up this year and will be heavily relied upon in the postseason as they wait for the winner of the Dodgers and Reds in the NLDS.

Ad

4) Alex Lange, Detroit Tigers

The only double-Tiger on the list given his affiliation with LSU and Detroit, Alex Lange made a comeback to the latter on August 18, 2025 after a 15-month absence. In his sole appearance against the Astros, Lange issued two hits and a walk in a one-inning outing. The Detroit Tigers will battle the Guardians in the other AL Wild Card Series.

5) Paul Gervase, Los Angeles Dodgers

The youngest amongst the five LSU alumni, Gervase made his MLB debut on June 21, 2025. He finished the regular season with six appearances, eight strikeouts, and a 4.32 ERA for the reigning champions. Sparks are expected to fly as the Dodgers face the Reds in the NL Wild Card Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More