5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Paul Skenes racks up 7 strikeouts with no earned runs; Phillies-Braves under 6, and more for April 8, 2025

All 30 MLB teams are in action (barring any rainouts or postponements), which means it's going to be quite the day for the sport. There will be home runs, strikeouts and so much more. There is, as there is every day, a chance for something special to happen. Here are some bold predictions about impressive or even historic things that could happen on April 8.

MLB bold predictions for April 8

5) Paul Skenes gets seven Ks with no runs

Paul Skenes gets seven Ks with no runs (Imagn)

Paul Skenes has been pretty good to start the season, but today could be a signature outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates starter. He is facing the National League's hottest offense in the St. Louis Cardinals, but Skenes is a matchup nightmare for virtually everyone.

Seven strikeouts isn't that bold of a number for Skenes, but guessing no earned runs against this offense is as bold as it gets.

4) Phillies, Braves score less than six

The Phillies and Braves score less than six (Imagn)

Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale finished one and two in the Cy Young race last year, with Sale beating Wheeler thanks to a Triple Crown season. Today, they're on the mound against one another.

That is bad news for two offenses who have plenty of star power but aren't exactly thriving right now. Neither team should hit a lot, so they're probably going to get the under on runs scored today (the line is seven).

3) Kyle Tucker hits two home runs

Kyle Tucker hits two home runs (Imagn)

Kyle Tucker has been red-hot this season, but this prediction comes more down to the opponent he's facing. Texas Rangers starter Patrick Corbin will be on the mound. The last time he had an ERA below 5.00 was 2020, and it was 2019 when he had one below 4.00.

This is a good matchup for Tucker even if it's lefty-on-lefty, so he could hit two home runs today. Corbin has been one of baseball's worst pitchers for a long time, so Tucker shouldn't have much trouble getting good contact and he could have a career day.

2) Aaron Judge goes deep

Aaron Judge goes deep (Imagn)

The bold prediction that Aaron Judge would homer twice yesterday failed spectacularly, but we're predicting one today. He is on fire this year overall, and he's absolutely crushing left-handed pitching.

He's slugging 1.385 and has four home runs against lefties. Even though it's Tarik Skubal, one mistake from a left-handed pitcher is all it takes for the New York Yankees captain right now.

1) Garrett Crochet gets 15 strikeouts

Garrett Crochet gets 15 strikeouts (Imagn)

No MLB pitcher has exceeded 13 strikeouts in a game (Zac Gallen and MacKenzie Gore) this year, but Garrett Crochet is going to blow by that today. Facing the Toronto Blue Jays and coming off an eight-inning shutout, Crochet is in good shape to dominate. The Jays haven't struck out all that often this year, but Crochet has a career K/9 of almost 12.

