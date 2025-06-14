5 MLB teams that could make bold trade deadline moves ft. Yankees and Phillies

With the trade deadline fast approaching, there is plenty of excitement in the air. MLB fans look forward to their team making important additions, which could prove inportant come the business end of the season.
Teams enduring tough campaigns will likely offload some of their assets. Meanwhile, those that are well-placed will be on the lookout to add more quality to their rosters.
Let's a look at five teams that are expected to be buyers this year.
5 MLB teams that could make bold trade deadline moves
#5 Seattle Mariners
Much of the Mariners' offensive success has been due to the excellent campaign catcher Cal Raleigh is enjoying. He is supported by the likes of Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez.
At important infield positions such as first and third, Seattle doesn't have enough quality to think of a realistic postseason push. The AL West team should look to change that at the trade deadline.
#4 Detroit Tigers
Boasting the best record in MLB, the Detroit Tigers have been outstanding this season. As their initial goal of making it to the postseason is within reach, the Tigers have to come to terms with being one of the major players vying for the pennant.
To make sure they are well-equipped to deal with challenges, Detroit should add some more depth to their hitting and pitching departments. Some experienced players to balance out what is otherwise a young roster would be a huge boost.
#3 New York Yankees
Looking at where the Yankees are, most fans would be happy. The Bronx Bombers are cruising at the top of the AL East, with Aaron Judge enjoying another superb season.
However, a long-term replacement for the aging DJ LeMahieu could be worth pursuing, along with additional quality for the bullpen.
#2 LA Dodgers
Just like last season, the Dodgers find themselves again in an injury crisis at an important juncture of the season. Almost all of their most reliable starting pitchers are facing lengthy stints on the IL.
Just like the acquisition of a reliable arm in Jack Flaherty helped a lot in securing a World Series win last year, the Dodgers need to look at bringing in some high-quality stop-gap solutions.
#1 Philadelphia Phillies
Arguably the contender that is struggling the most in terms of their bullpen, the Phillies need to act at the trade deadline, or risk allowing the New York Mets to walk away with the NL East.
Jordan Romano, who has been deputizing as the Phillies' closer after Jose Alvarado was controversially handed an 80-game ban by MLB, has not cut it for a team with high ambitions. Reinforcements are the need of the hour.