5 MLB teams in urgent need of a star slugger

MLB games are mostly exciting due to one thing: home runs. And who delivers the most home runs? Sluggers, of course. Don't get it wrong, pitching, base running, and the technical aspects are what makes the game of baseball interesting, but towering home runs makes it fun to watch.

The MLB is home to some of the best sluggers in the world. From Bryce Harper and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, the league is blessed with world-class sluggers.

This list will highlight the most slugger-needy teams. From playoff contenders to floundering teams, let's take a look at the teams that desperately need sluggers to elevate their offense to the next level.

#5 Detroit Tigers

Along with Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with five homers.

The Detroit Tigers are just seven games behind the wild card spot in the American League, but their offense is in dire straits. With 59 games played, they have only generated 30 homers so far. They have one of the least-desirable offenses in the league with an average of just .218 and 157 home runs.

Their co-leaders in homers are Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop with five apiece, but the aforementioned batters are batting just .181 and .189, respectively. A big bat signing might just jumpstart their offense and a push toward a possible wild card berth.

#4 Chicago White Sox

Jose Abreu has been carrying the load for the White Sox, especially in the absence of Tim Anderson.

Probably the most controversial pick on this MLB list, the Chicago White Sox are in need of another reliable stick on offense. The core of Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and Luis Robert should theoretically be propelling them to great heights, but these four studs can't seem to play in the same batting lineup at once.

This can largely be attributed to injury woes, as both Anderson and Jimenez are on the shelf at the moment. Others point toward the management style of skipper Tony La Russa.

Whatever the case may be, a stable, delivering bat might just be the solution that the White Sox need to reclaim the lead in the AL Central.

#3 San Diego Padres

Luke Voit arrived in SoCal from the Bronx in the offseason.

The Luke Voit experiment in San Diego has produced mixed results. The Padres are still without one of the most electrifying stars in the MLB in Fernando Tatis Jr., and it has shown in their stats.

They are batting just .234 as a collective and have mashed just 47 homers so far, with Manny Machado's MVP-like numbers already accounted for. Voit himself has been slugging for just .383.

With the Wild West shootout between the Padres, Dodgers, and Giants in the National League West, no chances should be squandered. San Diego should ensure their foothold in the division by signing a quality slugger.

#2 Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding up in the MLB's most competitive division.

The D-backs are in dire need of firepower. They have blasted 72 homers and driven in 235 runs but are batting just .217 as a unit. Christian Walker carried the load with his 15 homers and 31 RBI tally, but he himself is batting just .207.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks



He's a homer shy of the cycle. Walker is at it again!He's a homer shy of the cycle. Walker is at it again!He's a homer shy of the cycle. 👀 https://t.co/4TM3434yYo

"Walker is at it again! He's a homer shy of the cycle. 👀" - Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona had a good start to the year before recently falling off, but they are just 5.5 games behind the wild card spot. With the length of the season to go, they can still defy expectations, provided that they boost their offensive capabilities.

#1 Cleveland Guardians

It would be interesting to see if the Guardians' can sustain their offense down the stretch.

Jose Ramirez is one of the frontrunners to be the MLB AL MVP this season. His team currently trails the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins by just three games. The biggest question would be the sustenance of their battery crew.

The Guardians have generated 46 homers this season, 16 of which were Ramirez's. They've also driven in 250 runs, an absurd MLB-leading 59 of which were from the All-Star slugger.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN At his current pace, Jose Ramirez will finish this season with:

105 extra-base hits

48 strikeouts

99 walks

108 runs

168 RBI

45 doubles

12 triples

48 homers

He's got a .294/.394/.647 slash line At his current pace, Jose Ramirez will finish this season with:105 extra-base hits48 strikeouts99 walks108 runs168 RBI45 doubles12 triples48 homersHe's got a .294/.394/.647 slash line

"At his current pace, Jose Ramirez will finish this season with: 105 extra-base hits, 48 strikeouts, 99 walks, 108 runs, 168 RBI, 45 doubles, 12 triples, 48 homers. He's got a .294/.394/.647 slash line" - Buster Olney

Ramirez re-signed with the Guardians and has stated that he wants to help bring the team back into relevancy. The team's front office needs to step up as well and provide him with the help he needs in the lineup. They need to sign at least one first-team quality slugger to protect their star man.

