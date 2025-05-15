5 Must-Stash Injured Stars in Fantasy Baseball Featuring Ian Happ and Yu Darvish

It has been an exciting but frustrating fantasy baseball season so far in 2025. While managers have been treated to breakout and bounceback performances from the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Tyler Mahle, there have been a number of notable superstars who have missed time with significant injuries.

While injuries are part of the fantasy baseball season, it does not make them any less frustrating. Sometimes in these situations, one manager's loss is another's gain, especially if they opt to move on from the injured star in question. This is where the strategy of stashing injured stars really comes into play, a move that could pay dividends later on down the line.

Here's a look at 5 must-stash injured players in fantasy baseball right now

#1 - Clayton Kershaw

For fantasy baseball managers looking to stash Clayton Kershaw, they won't need to wait long as the Los Angeles Dodgers legend is slated to make his season debut this weekend. Expectations should be tempered for the future Hall of Famer, however when he is healthy, he is still an effective big league pitcher and could provide some value for managers early on.

#2 - Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most potent lineups in Major League Baseball this season, however they will need to continue to perform without slugger Ian Happ. The veteran hit the 10-day IL with an oblique injury, which will see him sidelined for the foreseeable future. Happ is a steady contributor in fantasy baseball and certainly needs to be stashed on the IL. If he is dropped, add him now.

#3 - Parker Meadows

Fantasy baseball managers have only seen Parker Meadows in limited MLB action, however he certainly showed-off some intrigue that makes him a must-stash player right now. The Detroit Tigers outfielder has plenty of upside thanks to his home run power and stolen base potential and could be an asset once he is back in the lineup.

#4 - Yu Darvish

Like Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish has been a fantasy staple for over a decade. The San Diego Padres All-Star is slated to begin a minor league rehab assignment and if he is healthy, could provide plenty of depth. Darvish's best days might be behind him and health will always be a concern at this stage of his career, however, his is worth a flier as he nears his long-awaited return to the rotation.

#5 - Giancarlo Stanton

The curious 2025 season of Giancarlo Stanton continues. After being diagnosed with calf and elbow injuires in the offseason, the New York Yankees slugger has yet to appear in a game at any level. That being said, he is expected to take a next step in his recovery and could soon face live pitchers at the team's training facility.

It might be some time before he is ready, however, landing a piece batting next to someone like Aaron Judge is a fantasy baseball strategy that rarely fails. Stanton might be a constant injury risk, however his brilliance last postseason shows that he still has plenty of life left in his bat when he is healthy.

