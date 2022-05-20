5 Offseason acquisitions that have had the biggest impact | MLB 2022

As the 2022 MLB season starts to take shape, we are beginning to see which acquisitions have been good and which have been bad. Anyone paying attention to the moves throughout the league this past offseason knows that it was one for the ages. Some of the biggest signings in MLB history were accompanied by a few blockbuster trades.

Here are the top five offseason moves that teams are reaping the rewards from so far in the 2022 MLB season.

5 offseason aquisitions around the MLB that have made the biggest impact in 2022

#5 Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

If this article were to be written a few weeks ago, Story might well have not made this list. The 29-year-old shortstop turned heads this offseason when he signed a five-year, $140 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, departing the Colorado Rockies after five years.

Last night, Story had a night for the ages. He hit three home runs and seven RBIs, and he stole a base against the Seattle Mariners. If Story continues to play like this, he may see himself higher on a subsequent list of this kind.

#4 Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees

The Yankees were eager to bring in some big guns to compliment their already stacked offense after a disappointing 2021. Chief among these acquisitions was third baseman Josh Donaldson, who came to the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a trade that sent catcher Gary Sanchez the other way.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson last 20 games:



20-68 (.294), 5 2B, 4 HR, 13 BB, .966 OPS Josh Donaldson last 20 games:20-68 (.294), 5 2B, 4 HR, 13 BB, .966 OPS https://t.co/lpwdIQaVFV

"Josh Donaldson last 20 games: 20-68 (.294), 5 2B, 4 HR, 13 BB, .966 OPS" - @ Talkin' Yanks

So far this year, Donaldson has five home runs and 14 RBIs, including a few walk-off hits. We expect nothing less out of the experience and clutch ability Donaldson has in the MLB.

#3 Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Similar to Trevor Story, Corey Seager left the only MLB team he had ever known to sign a mammoth 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. The former LA Dodger is a former Rookie of the Year Award winner.

"Corey Seager smash!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Despite the Rangers' woes this season, Seager has eight home runs and 19 RBIs for his team. He will be in Texas for a long time and will undoubtedly contribute a lot of skill and experience to the club, who are in the midst of a rebuild.

#2 Max Scherzer, New York Mets

Max Scherzer made history this past offseason when he signed a contract with the New York Mets that would see him make more money per year than any other player in MLB history. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA with the LA Dodgers last year.

So far this year, he has a league-leading five wins and an ERA of 2.54. Time will tell if his roughly $43 million per year will be worth it, although after an injury last night, Scherzer looks as though he could be out for up to two months.

#1 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman departed the Atlanta Braves this past offseason after having been there for a decade. Unfortunately, the man who led his team to a World Series championship did not leave Atlanta on the best of terms. He and Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos were apparently squabbling behind the scenes, and Ronald Acuna Jr., a teammate of Freeman's, made it clear they did not get along.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Freddie Freeman go-ahead double and Dodger Stadium is ROCKING Freddie Freeman go-ahead double and Dodger Stadium is ROCKING https://t.co/DOOnS4OI7I

"Freddie Freeman go-ahead double and Dodger Stadium is ROCKING" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Thankfully for Freddie, he has found a new home in LA. Freeman currently has a .312 average and 19 RBIs in 37 games this year.

