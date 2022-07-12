5 players who can win the 2022 All-Star MVP featuring Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & more

With rosters now set for the 2022 All-Star Game, it's time to take a look at who could win the prestigious MVP award. The game itself spotlights the best Major League Baseball has to offer and is a chance for players to showcase both ability and starpower. The battle between the American and National League representatives is a must-see event every year.

The talent level in baseball has never been higher than it is right now. The question hanging like a frozen rope is which of these superstars will be crowned MVP of the 2022 Midsummer Classic.

Let's take a look at the five players most likely to dominate the game and win the coveted prize.

#5 Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrates during the Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Houston Astros slugger is no stranger to the All-Star Game but has never won the All-Star MVP. This is his eighth All-Star selection, and Jose Altuve should be coming in with something to prove.

Jose Altuve recently shared his excitement for the game. Mark Berman posted the comments to Twitter.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Jose Altuve on making his @Astros franchise-record 8th All-Star Game: “It means a lot. I’m really happy. Thankful (to) the people of Houston & every single fan that made this dream come true. It’s #8, but it feels like the first one. Thank God for that. Just really, really happy” Jose Altuve on making his @Astros franchise-record 8th All-Star Game: “It means a lot. I’m really happy. Thankful (to) the people of Houston & every single fan that made this dream come true. It’s #8, but it feels like the first one. Thank God for that. Just really, really happy” https://t.co/g4NmxCXYyc

"It’s #8, but it feels like the first one. Thank God for that. Just really, really happy" - Jose Altuve

His prior All-Star Game experience and his determination make him a prime MVP candidate.

#4 Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. runs the bases, Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves.

It did not take long for Ronald Acuna Jr. to return to his highest level of play once recovered from his 2021 ACL injury. The Atlanta Braves star has been setting the league on fire like he has something to prove. If he brings that same energy to the All-Star Game, it will be difficult for anybody to deserve the award more.

#3 Mike Trout

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels Photo Day

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels knows exactly what it takes to win the All-Star MVP. Having won it back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, Mike Trout is the only player on this list to have previously been awarded the honor. Mike Trout has proven he can step up to lead the American League to a victory, and he can do it again.

The MLB posted this highlight package to YouTube of Mike Trout's 2015 All-Star Game showing.

It would somewhat redeem the year for Mike Trout to achieve another impressive individual feat amid a doomed Angels season.

#2 Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge hits one hard, Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge has been on a mission all year to prove himself one of the best the MLB has to offer, and this is his next opportunity. After failing to reach a long-term agreement with the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge bet on himself. It's safe to say that that bet is paying off, with the slugger on pace to have the best season of his career.

Aaron Judge also has experience in these big moments. The MLB posted this clip to YouTube, showing the New York Yankees slugger opening up the scoring in 2021.

Aaron Judge has dominated all season long. There's no reason to expect anyting different in his All-Star Game performance.

#1 Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani on the field, Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

There are no original superlatives to say about Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels phenom is unlike any player we have witnessed in recent memory. Being worthy of playing in the All-Star Game as both a batter and a pitcher was practically unheard of before he arrived on the scene.

If Ohtani is able to find success in the batter's box and on the pitching mound, voters will be hard pressed to pick a player over him. Last year Shohei Ohtani was the main attraction the entire weekend. The MLB captured his best moments and uploaded them to YouTube.

Shohei Ohtani came just short of winning MVP for the game in 2021 and could be playing with something to prove this year. This makes the two-way star the most likely to win MVP in this prestigious event.

Sound off in the comments with who you think was left off this list and who could be a dark horse contender in this year's game.

