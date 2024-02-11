5 players that could be dealt before the 2024 MLB trade deadline ft. Dylan Cease

The MLB trade deadline is drawing to a close as the ballclubs are getting ready to head into 2024 spring training with newly found aspirations for the upcoming season. Apart from some big names still present in the free agency market, a lot of others have generated speculations of a surprise trade before the clock runs down.

5 players that could be dealt before the 2024 MLB trade deadline

#1 Dylan Cease (Chicago White Sox)

RHP Dylan Cease taking the mound for the White Sox last season

Dylan Cease's name has been mentioned in more trade rumours this winter than any other player in MLB trade rumors. It was widely anticipated that the White Sox would keep a hold of their ace for the 2024 season.

With just two years left on his arbitration contract, first-year general manager Chris Getz has indicated that he is open to changing the lineup, but the White Sox organization will not negotiate the asking price for their righty ace.

Their is no guarantee that Cease won't be traded as spring training approaches, especially after the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto are off the market. However, there are still some experienced faces left in free agency, like the current Fall Classic champion Jordan Montgomey and NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Over the course of the offseason, the Mets, Orioles, and Red Sox had been linked with a trade for the RHP, but none of the ballclubs have managed to match Chicago's asking price.

Still, the possibility of an impending trade lingers around as the 28-year-old commands great authority at the mound and will add much-needed intensity to any bullpen for the upcoming season.

#2 Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles)

Anthony Santander celebrating after hitting a bomb in Camden Yards

Anthony Santander produced a stellar season for the Orioles last year, which saw the AL East contenders claim the division title for the first time since 2014.

Although the possibility of Santander getting traded before the trade deadline is slim, their is still a slight possibility of a surprise team springing into action to trade for the experienced OF before spring training commences.

Anthony Santander, 29, is coming off of yet another successful season with the Orioles as a formidable middle-of-the-order bat and just recently signed a contract worth $11.7 million to avoid arbitration.

In 2023, the switch-hitter batted.257/.325/.472 and blasted 28 homers. With a wRC+ of 119 derived from that line, he turned out to be an impactful hitter for the Birds. Although his offence is seen as being stronger than his defence, his glovework improved from 2022 to 2023.

#3: Willy Adames (Milwaukee Brewers)

SS Willy Adames rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Milwaukee Brewers

Soon after trading their ace RHP Corbin Burnes, the Brewers were in talks as speculation arose about them trying to find a trade deal for their speedy shortstop Willy Adames. Moreover, Adames will become a free agent following the 2024 campaign.

In addition, the two-time All-Star Willy has club control through 2025, meaning that his value goes beyond a one-year rental. This winter, he has heard his name mentioned in trade rumblings.

Over the last three seasons, Willy Adames has averaged 27 home runs, 84 RBI, and 3.9 WAR with a 108 OPS+. Unless Milwaukee believes that they can keep hold of their ace after 2024, we might be looking at a tight deadline trade.

#4 Joey Bart (San Francisco Giants)

Backstop Joey Bart at the plate for the SF Giants

It looks like Joey Bart's time with the Giants is almost up. With the official announcement of Tom Murphy's two-year, $8 million contract, San Francisco virtually guarantees that the former number 2 draft pick could have very well played his last season with the Giants. Murphy is a seasoned backup catcher.

Bart, who has outgrown his minor-league options, is probably going to be traded this offseason because Murphy is expected to support Patrick Bailey in 2024. Bart would be placed on waivers if the Giants were unable to trade him and if he was not selected for San Francisco's Opening Day roster.

The young backstop has struggled to make a mark in the big leagues, as in the past four seasons he has only slashed for.219/.288/.335, which included 38 RBIs and only 11 home runs, raking in a massive 35% strikeout rate. Ballclubs like the Mariners, Rays, Rockies, and Red Sox can definitely benefit from adding a backstop to their roster for the upcoming season.

#5: Kenley Jansen (Boston Red Sox)

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched for the Red Sox last season

Trade rumors around the former Dodgers ace are intensifying as a trio of NL teams (the Padres, Phillies, and Dodgers) are monitoring the 2023 All-Star's movements before the trade deadline. The 36-year-old striker is set to earn $16 million in the 2024 MLB season before he becomes a free agent.

So, it wouldn't be all that bad for a ballclub looking for experience in their bullpen to sign Jansen to a one-year deal and then assess their options post-the 2024 season. Boston needs to add more depth to their bullpen, so there is a possibility of Kenley Jansen getting traded to open up a spot for a free agent, provided the Red Sox choose to sign one before their spring training commences.

