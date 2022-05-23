5 players Philadelphia Phillies could target before the trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies probably thought they had everything they needed to compete in 2022. Owner John Middletown signed off on a record-breaking payroll this offseason to bolster the offense and bullpen with the acquisitions of Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Jeurys Familia. However, the play of the club has been dismal, as the team is seven games away from the division lead. The biggest mystery as the team gets ever closer to the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is whether they will be buyers or sellers. With a payroll that is going to incur a luxury tax, it would come as a massive shock to sell. Middleton must find himself questioning if this Philadelphia Phillies roster merits further investment.

Here are five players the Philadelphia Phillies should be looking to acquire at the Trade Deadline.

#5 Bobby Miller

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

If the Philadelphia Phillies are going to continue playing this way, management needs to look at selling some pieces to playoff contenders and getting younger, cheaper assets for the future. Enter the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bobby Miller is among the top right-handed pitchers in the minor leagues. With the team in clear win-now mode, they may be willing to part with the former Louisville pitcher.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller strikes out Shohei Ohtani in his first ever big league action with nervous family members looking on Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller strikes out Shohei Ohtani in his first ever big league action with nervous family members looking on https://t.co/NAfDsBgjmc

"Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller strikes out Shohei Ohtani in his first ever big league action with nervous family members looking on" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Perhaps the Dodgers would be interested in Jean Segura who is in the midst of one of his best seasons. They could then move Gavin Lux to a bench role. Segura could also serve as a backup plan if the team is unable to keep Trea Turner from leaving. Miller's electric fastball could give the Philadelphia Phillies their ace of the future.

#4 George Kirby

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets

The Seattle Mariners narrowly missed a playoff push in the 2021 season and may be willing to part with Kirby for a massive haul. Kirby is in the midst of his first full season and is flashing top of the rotation potential with a 3.62 earned run average as he navigates his rookie year. If the Philadelphia Phillies are willing to contemplate a full rebuild, perhaps a package centered around superstar catcher J.T. Realmuto can reset the payroll while bringing in talent with an immensely high upside.

#3 Frankie Montas

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies will look to take the approach of the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Adding more talent to a roster that hasn't played to its full potential could ignite a second half run to the playoffs. If that's the mindset, Frankie Montas could be a great fit for the Phillies who have immensely struggled with pitching. Montas also brings an extra year of control which would permit the Phillies to build for a 2023 run instead of acting hastily to fix the 2022 season. The Athletics are almost certain to move the right-handed starter, and he will likely be atop the wishlists of many contending ballclubs

#2 Luis Castillo

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays

If the Philadelphia Phillies offseason showed anything, it's that the club is willing to swing for the fences. Coming off of a barrage of injuries, Castillo will likely be more attainable this year. If the Phillies want to take a big risk for a big reward, Castillo coming from the Cincinnati Reds brings top five pitcher potential when he is locked in. If Zack Wheeler can turn his season around, the 1-2 punch of these two in the Phillies rotation would be devistating to opposing hitters.

#1 Jose Quintana

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

If the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for help, they need look no further than their own state of Pennsylvania, where Pittsburgh Pirates southpaw Jose Quintana has seemingly reinvented himself into a solid pitcher. Jose Quintana boasts a 2.43 earned run average in the 2022 season and can be had for a measely $2 million this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates A decade of Q.



Congrats on 10 years of MLB service time, José Quintana! A decade of Q.Congrats on 10 years of MLB service time, José Quintana! https://t.co/nkyiqTcKX8

"A decade of Q. Congrats on 10 years of MLB service time, Jose Quintana!" - @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Quintana presents the perfect blend of value and production if the Philadelphia Phillies want to go all-in for a 2022 playoff run.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt