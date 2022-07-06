5 popular MLB players with massive endorsement deals

Since time immemorial, top-tier brands have loved collaborating with MLB players to market their products. Brands like Nike, Topps, and Under Armour try to cash in on the popularity of the players to reach their target audience and make revenue. Here is a list of five well-known MLB players with sizable endorsement deals.

#1 Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, a pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels, makes about $6 million yearly from sponsorships in the United States and Japan.

Endorsements:

-Asics

-Descente

-Fanatics

-Hugo Boss

-JAL Airlines

-Oakley

-Panini

-Seiko

-Topps

Forbes SportsMoney @ForbesSports

on.forbes.com/6019KL4lD Shohei Ohtani's endorsements have tripled in the past year, earning him far more money off the field than on it Shohei Ohtani's endorsements have tripled in the past year, earning him far more money off the field than on iton.forbes.com/6019KL4lD https://t.co/rBxg5GSuax

"Shohei Ohtani's endorsements have tripled in the past year, earning him far more money off the field than on it." - @Forbes SportsMoney

Ohtani's income from appearing in advertisements will double in 2022, according to research by Forbes. Forbes expects the sum to be $20 million before taxes and agent costs.

#2 Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and designated hitter Bryce Harper earns $5 million from endorsement deals.

Endorsements:

-Acuvue

-Assault Fitness

-Blind Barber

-Gatorade

-Loaded Gaming

-Under Armour

-Rawlings

-T-Mobile

-Topps

Unlike other MLB players, he has his own way of picking who he represents.

Harper said, "If the brands are really super friendly and family-oriented with how they approach my career or my family, that’s who I want to be with. Baseball is, of course, the number one thing on my list. It’s my career, so they know that I’m going to pick baseball over anything else I do. If I can align myself with companies that understand and know that, then that’s huge."

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Source: Bryce Harper's new 10-year Under Armour deal is largest endorsement deal in MLB player history es.pn/1Y5fUWf Source: Bryce Harper's new 10-year Under Armour deal is largest endorsement deal in MLB player history es.pn/1Y5fUWf

"Source: Bryce Harper's new 10-year Under Armour deal is largest endorsement deal in MLB player history." - Darren Rovell

Bryce's 10-year agreement with Under Armour, an American company selling sports apparel, is the richest endorsement deal ever in MLB history.

#3 Kris Bryant

Per a report by Forbes, Kris Bryant has made $3.5 million through endorsement partnerships.

Endorsements:

-Adidas

-Fanatics

-Midwest Express Clinic

-Rawlings

-Red Bulls

-Topps

Front Office Sports @FOS



Shohei Ohtani - $6M

Bryce Harper - $5M

Kris Bryant - $3.5M

Mike Trout - $3M

Cody Bellinger - $2.5M MLB stars making the most in endorsements annually, per @Forbes Shohei Ohtani - $6MBryce Harper - $5MKris Bryant - $3.5MMike Trout - $3MCody Bellinger - $2.5M MLB stars making the most in endorsements annually, per @Forbes ⭐️1️⃣ Shohei Ohtani - $6M2️⃣ Bryce Harper - $5M3️⃣ Kris Bryant - $3.5M4️⃣ Mike Trout - $3M5️⃣ Cody Bellinger - $2.5M https://t.co/8CvusA71jI

"MLB stars making the most in endorsements annually, per Forbes." - Front Office Sports

Bryant promotes several brands each year with his endorsement deals.

#4 Mike Trout

Through sponsorships with companies like BodyArmor, Nike, Rawlings, and others, Mike Trout earns $3 million a year. In 2014, the Los Angeles Angels center fielder officially signed with Nike. He is the second MLB player to have a signature line of Nike sneakers, the Nike Lunar Vapor Trout.

Nike said, "The first signature cleat for star outfielder Mike Trout, the Nike Lunar Vapor Trout redefines the balance of speed and power in baseball and embodies the future direction of the game."

Endorsements:

-BodyArmor

-Nike

-Rawlings

-SuperDrink

-J&J Snack Foods

-Topps

-Subway

-Land Rover

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Mike Trout's new Nike signature shoe just dropped, with several more on the way Mike Trout's new Nike signature shoe just dropped, with several more on the way https://t.co/2m5MQmlpBR

"Mike Trout's new Nike signature shoe just dropped, with several more on the way." - Sneaker News

Trout's Nike line has been very popular with fans.

#5 Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger's total endorsement deal value is $2.5 million.

Endorsements:

-Ashland Hard Seltzer

-Dick's Sporting Goods

-Fanatics

-Flonase

-Gamevil

-Louisville Slugger

-Nike

-Panini

-Postmates

-Rawlings

-Therabody

-Topps

-Ubisoft

"D.Q ( Daily Queen ) restaurant NEW TV commercial with Cody Bellinger and Fernando Tatis Jr." - Ken 88

Among all, Shohei Ohtani is currently ruling the market. His endorsement portfolio is growing in leaps and bounds within a short span.

