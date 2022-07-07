5 rookie players who deserve a spot on the 2022 MLB All-Star roster featuring Seiya Suzuki, Jeremy Pena & more

The 2022 All-Star Game's list of finalists should contain names like Jeremy Pena and Seiya Suzuki, but it doesn't. In fact, the MLB has a bumper crop of rookies performing like All-Stars this season, but none of them will make the trip to Los Angeles on July 8.

As in past years, the MLB opted for a voting system this season to select starters for the All-Star Game. Fans can vote up to five times a day for the players they would like to see, which obviously contains a fair bit of bias.

Meanwhile, rookie sensations like Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners are flying under the radar of voting fans. Rodriguez has been on an absolute tear recently, hitting .333 with seven home runs over his last 63 plate appearances.

On the season, Rodriguez has hit 15 home runs and stolen 21 bases. This makes him the fastest player in the MLB's history to reach that combination of totals.

Seiya Suzuki, Jeremy Pena headline five rookie snubs of the 2022 All-Star Game

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is batting .257 this season.

Rodriguez isn't the only snub. Here are five rookies who should've earned trips to the 2022 All-Star Game.

#5 Mackenzie Gore

San Diego Padres pitcher MacKenzie Gore owns a 3.18 ERA this season.

San Diego Padres starter Mackenzie Gore has looked better than your average rookie pitcher. Over his first 65 innings in the big leagues, Gore holds a 3.18 earned-run average and has struck out 68 batters. His wins above replacement total sits at a respectable 1.2 and he owns a winning 4-3 record.

#4 Seiya Suzuki

Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki has hit 6 home runs this season.

Seiya Suzuki was one of the best hitters in the league before sustaining an injury in late May, which held him out for over a month. On July 4, Suzuki made a return to the Cubs' lineup and mashed a home run. In his next game on July 5, he hit another one.

Suzuki's statistics have obviously been marred by his month-long absence, but it seems likely that he would've been an All-Star if not for his injury.

#3 Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. has hit 12 homers this season.

Royals rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has hit 12 home runs and stolen as many bases over 77 games this season. Like Julio Rodriguez, Witt is a five-tool player with both power and speed. He's batting just .236, but Witt plays a dynamic game that fans love to see.

#2 Jeremy Pena

At 62 games into his career, Astros rookie Jeremy Pena is already elite.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena plays like he's been around the league for 10 years. He owns power like Seiya Suzuki and fielding skills like Bobby Witt Jr. Then, tops everything off with a clutch hitting ability that has given the Astros an edge this season.

Pena has hit 12 home runs, stolen six bases, and is batting .276 over the first 62 games of his career.

#1 Julio Rodriguez

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is batting .277 this season.

While rookies like Seiya Suzuki and Jeremy Pena are good, they're not on Julio Rodriguez's level. The Mariners outfielder is just 21 years old and has already hit 15 home runs and stolen 21 bases this season. He already owns a whopping 3.5 wins above replacement total and is batting .277.

If there's one rookie who should've received as many All-Star votes as Mike Trout, it's Julio Rodriguez.

The All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 8.

