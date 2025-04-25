5 sell-high candidates in fantasy baseball leagues featuring Trevor Story

It's been an incredibly interesting and exciting start to the 2025 fantasy baseball season. Although managers have lost several notable superstars due to injuries, there have been a number of elite performances that have allowed teams to make up for their losses. While top superstars such as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have been performing as expected, there have been some players who have come out of nowhere to provide significant value.

Depending on how fantasy baseball managers might feel about these players, they could look to cash in on their value right now, making them ideal sell-high candidates. Selling high on a player can given a fantasy manager an advantage from a season-long perspective, moving on from a player at peak value before they potentially fall off.

Here's a look at 5 potential sell-high candidates in fantasy baseball leagues right now

#1 - Trevor Story

Trevor Story has enjoyed an incredibly successful MLB career up until this point, and has looked like his old self again in 2025. The Boston Red Sox infielder is posting a .297 batting average with 5 home runs, 15 RBI, and 6 stolen bases. He has provided fantasy baseball managers with some quality value early on this year.

The only problem for Story is the fact that he has not player more than 100 games in a season since 2021. He could stay healthy all year, however, it could be risky. Fantasy baseball managers might be better off trying to sell-high on Story right now instead of hoping that he can remain healthy for the entire season.

#2 - Wilmer Flores

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season so far, posting a tremendous 17-9 record so far. The team has been firing on all cylinders, with veteran Wilmer Flores leading Major League Baseball with 27 RBI. Now might be the time to cash in on Flores as he has already surpassed his RBI total from 2024. He is the definition of a sell-high in fantasy baseball.

#3 - Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle has not only enjoyed a true bounceback season so far but he has been one of the top pitchers in baseball. The veteran starter has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, however, it seems likely that he will not be able to keep this up all season long. Plus the fact that he has missed significant time because of injury in recent years could make him the perfect sell-high candidate right now.

#4 - Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the Chicago Cubs most promising outfield prospects over the past few seasons but now he is finally piecing it altogether at the MLB level. PCA has posted a .295 batting average with 5 home runs and 17 RBI on a loaded Cubs roster.

That being said, his underlying stats show that his hitting stats have been average or below average according to Baseball Savant. Crow-Armstrong have been performing better than his expected numbers, suggesting that there is a bit of luck behind his hot stretch at the plate. Fantasy baseball managers might want to consider selling high on the outfielder right now.

#5 - Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta has been excellent so far this season for the San Diego Padres, posting a 4-1 record with a dazzling 1.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 30.0 innings of work. While Pivetta has been dominant, he has never finshed a season with a sub-4.00 ERA, which could be a sign that this is more of a hot start than a massive improvement. Selling Pivetta now might be the best option because his value will never be higher.

