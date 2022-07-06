5 superstar athletes capable of dominating the MLB Home Run Derby featuring Michael Jordan, Tom Brady & more

The 2022 MLB All-Star weekend fast approaching. One of the best parts of the weekend is the Home Run Derby. With so many sluggers having etched their names in the record books, it's fun to think of non-MLB athletes who could dominate on the same stage.

The Home Run Derby requires a combination of focus, strength, and durability, making it difficult for even the best baseball players. We have seen players exhibit these traits across other leagues like the NFL and NBA. Some of those stars even played baseball before making their names in other sports.

#5 Tom Brady

Some call Tom Brady the "g.o.a.t" of the NFL.

At this point, why would anybody doubt the greatest football player of all time? Having won championships for both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all Tom Brady does is win. If he was in the prime of his health and set his mind toward winning the MLB Home Run Derby, he would likely accomplish it.

Tom Brady showed off his swing earlier this year, posted to his personal Twitter.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… https://t.co/uloP04RjHX

"Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table" - Tom Brady

As mentioned in the tweet, Tom Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995. Given that this pick was made in round 18, he probably made the right call by sticking with football.

#4 Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is a big fan of the New York Mets.

This Utah Jazz superstar played baseball during his high school years before focusing fully on basketball. His father was a professional baseball player who was drafted by the Houston Astros, so his love of the game runs deep. As a phenomenal athlete, Donovan Mitchell is capable of impressive feats, including hitting dingers.

Donovan Mitchell took part in a New York Mets batting practice earlier this season, a video of which was posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today https://t.co/SS0UdnyA87

"NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today" - Jomboy Media

Some athletes are just a level above their peers, and Donovan Mitchell is one such player. If he was given the chance, he would fit right in at the MLB Home Run Derby.

#3 D.K. Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks v Buffalo Bills

Do you really need more convincing than that image? D.K. Metcalf is a top NFL receiver for the Seattle Seahawks who constantly makes other NFL players look unathletic. Whether he is taking hits in stride that should knock him over or outrunning players significantly lighter, he always makes a physical impact.

If D.K. Metcalf decided to enter the MLB Home Run Derby, his physical attributes would shine through. He also has the perfect mindset for such an occasion, as Curtis Crabtree reported via a tweet.

Curtis Crabtree @Curtis_Crabtree DK Metcalf said he'd compare his baseball game to Hank Aaron in discussing his participation in the MLB All-Star softball game next month. DK Metcalf said he'd compare his baseball game to Hank Aaron in discussing his participation in the MLB All-Star softball game next month.

"DK Metcalf said he'd compare his baseball game to Hank Aaron in discussing his participation in the MLB All-Star softball game next month" - Curtis Crabtree

Comparing yourself to one of the best hitters in MLB shows tremendous confidence from the star wide receiver. If D.K. Metcalf wants to go hit bombs in the Home Run Derby, he has a great chance of winning.

#2 LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most well-known players in the NBA.

LeBron James is a generational athlete who also holds an unfathomable competitive drive. The Los Angeles Lakers star continues to astound even into his late-30's, making him an athlete unlike any other. If he brought his power and focus to the MLB Home Run Derby, he would be able to compete with the best.

LeBron James is no stranger to baseball, having shown off a rather impressive swing in this video posted to YouTube by TMZ.

Unfortunately for LeBron James, there is one figure in NBA history who has the edge in both competitive drive and baseball experience.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan at the NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest winners in the history of sports and has plenty of experience in a ballpark. After retiring from the NBA and leaving the Chicago Bulls during the prime of his career, Michael Jordan pursued his MLB dream.

He didn't make it out of AA ball, playing for the Birmingham Barons, however. In his time with the club, he hit three home runs, one of which was posted to YouTube by the MLB Vault.

Doubting Michael Jordan's abilities has never worked out for anybody, which is why he is number one on this list. If he had wanted to win the Home Run Derby while in his prime, he could have.

Keep coming back to Sportskeeda for more lists like this in anticipation of the 2022 MLB All-Star game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far