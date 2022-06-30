5 things you didn't know about Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani commonly known as Showtime to Angels and MLB fans worldwide is a pitcher and batter for the Los Angeles Angels.

He has established himself as one of MLB's top stars by demonstrating his skills on the field. Being able to pitch and bat at the elite level is a rare talent in today's game of baseball. Fans don’t love him just for his exceptional throwing and hitting abilities, though. There are many more reasons why Ohtani is a legendary baseball icon.

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about the MLB star Shohei Ohtani.

#1 Shohei Ohtani is among the 2021 class of "TIME" magazine's 100 Most Influential People

Ohtani's inclusion in "TIME" magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 is not surprising, given his outstanding performances in the MLB. His abilities are exceptional. In spite of this, he maintains humility. Even former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who claims Ohtani is a more complete player than Babe Ruth, has fallen in love with him.

Alex Rodriguez, who played for the New York Yankees, said, "He's the modern-day Bambino and yet even Babe Ruth wasn't stealing 20-plus bases, hitting 40-plus homers and throwing 100 miles per hour in the same season. Only Shohei can."

#2 Shohei Ohtani is a national pride

Every action of Ohtani generates headline news in Japan, where his accomplishments are a great source of national pride. Although Ohtani is not the first Japanese athlete to make his country proud, he still stands out. His imposing physique has even altered how the world views Japanese athletes.

#3 Shohei Ohtani began at a young age

At age 18, Shohei made his professional debut in Japan with the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2013. Before pursuing Major League Baseball in the United States, he had a great early career in the Nippon Professional Baseball Pacific League. Fans and skeptics alike continue to be impressed by Ohtani's excellent two-way play. With his lightning-fast speed, the superstar is also great at stealing bases.

#4 Shohei Ohtani is not just an MLB star; he’s a celebrity

In 2021, he was selected to the All-Star team as a pitcher and batter and received the American League MVP Award unanimously. This helped him leave his mark in baseball history.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to congratulate me on the AL MVP award. Your kind words and messages are greatly appreciated." - Ohtani

He posted a picture on social media and thanked everyone for the congratulatory messages.

#5 Shohei Ohtani’s idol was Hideki Matsui

Yomiuri Giants of Tokyo was the only team Ohtani ever followed on television while growing up. His hero was the left fielder Hideki Matsui, a tremendous hitter. He took inspiration from the athlete known by the nickname Godzilla as his enthusiasm for the game increased.

"Ready for Opening Day 🔥" - Ohtani

Ohtani is a fan favorite on and off the field, in America and around the world.

