$56,000,000 NBA star Patrick Beverley honors Bryce Harper by wearing Phillies No. 3 jersey in warmups

Bryce Harper has already established himself as a fan-favorite with the Philadelphia Phillies. It seems that the baseman is also quite popular in the NBA community.

Ahead of Philadelphia's Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Harper caught many by surprise when he rocked up at Citizens Bank Park wearing a Philadelphia 76ers No. 22 jersey.

Beverley, who has a net worth of around $56 million as of 2023, joined the 76ers this offseason. He reportedly signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Philadelphia outfit.

During an appearance on “The Pat Bev Podcast” on Sunday, Beverley revealed that although he has never met Harper, he is already a big fan of the Phillies slugger. He said:

“I think it shows the type of person Bryce Harper is, He doesn't know me from a can of paint. He showed love. I just wanted to pay it back. I don't know him personally. But the gesture was definitely sought out and appreciated.”

On Monday, Beverley returned the favor. Prior to the 76ers' home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Beverley took part in the warmups wearing Harper's No. 3 jersey.

Bryce Harper's MLB 2023 stats

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper had another special season with the bat for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. He finished the regular season with 134 hits, 72 RBIs, and 21 home runs across 457 at-bats.

The 31-year-old's impressive outings helped the Phillies finish second in the NL East, only behind the Atlanta Braves.

In the postseason, Harper recorded 14 hits and five home runs to help the Phillies to the ALCS. However, Philadelphia's dream of reaching the World Series was crushed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the series.