Aaron Hicks contract: Breaking down Orioles outfielder's salary details in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles made a significant move in May by signing outfielder Aaron Hicks after being released from the New York Yankees, where he spent eight seasons. The Orioles hope that Hicks can provide stability and experience to their outfield.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Baltimore Orioles announced that they have signed Aaron Hicks to a major league contract The Baltimore Orioles announced that they have signed Aaron Hicks to a major league contract https://t.co/VZXJRecrKW

In 2023, Hicks played 28 games with the Yankees, making starts in left field and center field. However, his performance was underwhelming, with a .188 batting average, one home run, and five RBIs. Over his 11-season career in the Major Leagues, Hicks has maintained a career batting average of .230.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Hicks’ contract with the Orioles is worth $720,000. However, due to adjustments, his salary with the Orioles will be $480,000.

Why did the Baltimore Orioles sign Aaron Hicks?

Hicks’ arrival in Baltimore comes as Cedric Mullins, the Orioles’ starting center fielder was placed on the 10-year injured list with a right groin strain. While Mullins recovers, the Orioles are expected to rely on Hicks frequently. Additionally, once Mullins returns, Hicks can serve as a stable veteran rotation piece for a young core at Baltimore.

Aaron Hicks signing came after Cedric Mullins was placed on the IL for ten days.

The signing of Aaron Hicks by the Orioles is an opportunity for him to revise his career and contribute to a team that has exceeded expectations this season. The Orioles currently hold a 34-20 record, placing them second in the AL East, just four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

With his experience and defensive capabilities, Hicks can offer valuable contributions to the Oriole’s outfield. While his recent performances have been subpar, the team is hoping that a change of scenery will reignite his potential.

As the Orioles continue their successful season, the addition of Hicks provides them with depth and options in the outfield. Whether he becomes a regular starter or serves as a complementary piece, Hicks has the opportunity to make a positive impact on the team and potentially secure a more permanent role moving forward.

MORE ON THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES:

Poll : 0 votes