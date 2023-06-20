What is Reggie Jackson's net worth? Yankees legend's career earnings explored

Legendary baseball player, Reggie Jackson, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. His wealth primarily stems from his highly successful career in MAjor League Baseball, during which he earned a significant amount of money. Throughout his 21-season career, Jackson accumulated total earnings of approximately $9.1 million in baseball salary. Adjusting to inflation, this would amount to around $32 million in today’s value.

A look into Reggie Jackson’s career and ventures.

Jackson’s career began in 1967 with the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, where he played until 1975. He then had a brief stint with the Baltimore Orioles in 1976 before joining the New York Yankees from 1977 to 1981. After that, he played for the California Angels from 1982 to 1986. Jackson retunred to the A’s for one final seasonn in 1987 before retiring at the age of 41.

Known as Mr. October for his exceptional performance during postseason games, Reggie Jackson achieved numerous accolades throughout his career. He won five World Series championships, reached the postseason in 11 seasons, and was selected to 14 All-Star teams. Additionally, Jackson hit 563 career home runs and was the first player in the "500 home run club" to achieve this feat having played with three different teams.

Apart from baseball, Jackson ventured into other endeavors. He worked as a field reportet and commentator for ABC Sports during the offseason while he was still an active player. After retirement, he continued his commentary role and made appearances in various TV shows and movies. Jackson also had a passion for vintage cars and amassed a car collection worth around $8 million, although he lost $3 million worth of cars in a fire that destroyed his Oakland home and a nearby warehouse in 1988.

In recent years, Jackson made headlines with the revival of his candy bar named "Reggie", which originally debuted in 1979. The candy bars, priced at $2.45, have returned to stores and have garnered nostalgia among adults who remember them from their childhood. The revenue generated from the candy bar sales goes toward Reggie’s charitable foundation, which focuses on STEM education for the youth.

