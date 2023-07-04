Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees slugger ramping up activity, but return still uncertain

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge us making progess in his recovery from a sprained right toe that has kept him out of action since June 3. Judge has recently started hitting off a tee, a significant milestone in his rehab process. Previously, he was limited to playing catch in the outfield.

When is Aaron Judge expected to return to the Yankees lineup?

According to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson, Judge’s swing looks great, and he doesn’t appear to be bothered by the injury. However, there is still no definitive timeline for his return to the lineup. With the All-Star break approaching, the best-case scenario is that Judge will be back sometime in the second half of the season.

Despite the encouraging signs, Judge has yet to run at full speed and will need to pass additional tests before he can make a return. While the Yankees are eagerly awaiting his comeback, they have struggled in his absense, posting a record of 11-13 since his injury.

Judge’s presence in the lineup is sorely missed, as he was putting up impressive numbers before getting injured. In just 49 games, he has hit .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. His power and production make him a key component of the Yankees’ offense, and without him, the team has struggled to find consistency.

Although the Yankees are making do with solid performances from players like Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo, there is no denying the impact of Aaron Judge’s absense. The team’s offensive struggles cannot be solely attributed to his injury, but having Judge back would certainly provide a significant boost.

As Aaron Judge continues to ramp up his activity and progress in his rehab, the Yankees remain hpeful for his return. However, until there is more clarity on his recovery timeline, the team will have to find ways to improve their offensive output and stay competitive in his absense.

