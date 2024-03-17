Aaron Judge's style evolution: Top 6 standout fashion moments elevating Yankees star's look over the years

When it comes to baseball and style, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is not far behind. Known for bashing pitchers at the plate, Judge has elevated his fashion sense over the years, which is apparent in his looks.

Let's take you through the top six moments of Aaron Judge's fashion display.

Aaron Judge's top six fashion moments

#1 Aaron Judge's jersey retirement at Fresno State

In October 2023, Fresno State organized a ceremony to honor their alum, Aaron Judge, and legendary former coach Mike Batesole by retiring their #29 and #44 jerseys, respectively.

Judge participated in the event, wearing a dark pink suit over a white shirt and black tie, with the perfect accessory of a watch.

#2 Aaron Judge at his foundation's event

In Oct. 2022, Aaron Judge turned up for his foundation, All Rise's All-Star Evening, which was attended by many baseball stars, including Giancarlo Stanton.

Judge's all-black ensemble, in which he looked dapper, caught particular attention.

#3 Aaron Judge collaborated with Bloomingdale Mix Masters

Among the many brands Aaron Judge is associated with, clothing brand Blooming Dale is one of them.

In Mar. 2019, the Yankees captain and the clothing brands collaborated for their Mix Masters campaign. In the Instagram post shared below, Judge can be seen leaning on the side of a fancy car in a charcoal grey T-Shirt on grey formal pants.

#4 Aaron Judge in a funny outfit for Pepsi commercial

During the same month, Judge posted a photo from the upcoming Pepsi commercial.

He was seen wearing creamy shorts over a blue T-shirt and an Adidas cap on his head. On one hand, he had a bottle of Pepsi, while on the other, he was seen sporting a funny moustache.

#5 Aaron Judge in a simple look with Dellin Betances

In the Instagram post uploaded by Judge in Jul. 2017, the Yankees slugger was seen alongside Dellin Betances, who once played in the MLB for the Yankees. The two MLB stars posed in front of a charter plane, sporting a simple look.

Judge wore a chromatic shade of blue t-shirt, accessorized with a watch, and black jeans and black sneakers with a white sole.

#6 Aaron Judge at Pepsi's office

In November 2017, Aaron Judge visited Pepsi's office and surprised the employees.

In the video posted on Instagram above, Judge donned a dark blue shirt with a checkered light blue shirt on the inside over formal pants.

