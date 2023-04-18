Aaron Judge vs Shohei Ohtani - MLB analysts opine on the best player in baseball as world gears up for clash of titans

Shohei Ohtani is currently doing something that no one has been delivered on the MLB level since Babe Ruth. Even when compared to the Great Bambino, Ohtani's success in the MLB as a batter and a pitcher may be even more impressive given the level of competition in the modern MLB.

I know this may sound like a baseball sacrilege, but it's hard to deny that the average modern baseball player is more talented than the average player in Ruth's time. From exit velocities, analytics, and the increase in pitch speed, the fact that Shohei Ohtani can perform at an MVP level on both sides of the ball is simply breathtaking.

However, as much as one can laud Ohtani, the same can be said the pure batting talent of New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. The reigning 2022 American League MVP slugged his way into the history books last season by hitting a record 62 home runs. Judge's 62 homers not only set a new Yankees' single-season record but an American League record as well.

During an MLB.com roundtable, Alyson Footer, Mike Petriello, David Adler, Sarah Langs, and Mark Feinsand dove into the case for each player to be considered the “main attraction?”

Here is a closer look at the cases made for both stars to be labeled as the main attraction.

Shohei Ohtani's two-way ability made him the face of the MLB

During the discussion, some of the experts spoke about Ohtani's global profile, especially following his success during the World Baseball Classic. His two-way abilities have also made him must-watch television, even if the Los Angeles Angels are not as strong of a team as the New York Yankees.

"By far the biggest must-must-must-watch event in baseball right now is a game when Shohei Ohtani pitches and hits. Aaron Judge can't hit his 62nd home run every week." - David Adler, MLB.com

Ohtani's two-way ability has made him an MVP, as well as the face of the MLB. On the days that Shohei pitches, there is literally nothing else like it in Major League Baseball. Even on the days when Ohtani is only a batter, he has helped make a disappointing Los Angeles Angels franchise relevant.

Here is why Aaron Judge is the "main attraction"

All the experts agreed that on the Shohei Ohtani pitches and hits, there is no player they would rather watch, however, if both players were simply batting, they would lean towards the New York Yankees superstar.

Mark Feinsand referred to Aaron Judge's higher WAR last season, even without the combination of pitching and batting, as to why he is the biggest name in the MLB. "Judge would have been deserving of the MVP even if he had finished with 60 homers and not broken the record," he continued.

One of the main arguments for Aaron Judge is the fact that he broke the American League home run record while playing for the New York Yankees. Unquestionably the most famous team in the MLB, Judge has been granted free global exposure by simply wearing the Yankees' logo on his chest.

"Worldwide? Hmm. I was recently in Italy and I saw a lot of Yankees hats and Judge shirts. Not a single Angels/Ohtani item anywhere," Mark Feinsand said. "I think to die-hard baseball fans, you’re 100% right. To a casual fan or non-fan, I think the Yankees name carries far more weight. More of those people know who Aaron Judge is."

The conclusion

Like many debates, the experts who participated in the roundtable could not reach a definite conclusion about which player should be labeled the "main attraction," however the majority leaned towards Shohei Ohtani.

While both players could have a case made for them, the franchises they play for and media exposure could play a major role in their notoriety across the league. What would happen if Aaron Judge played for the Los Angeles Angels or Shohei Ohtani played for the New York Yankees?

"Aaron Judge is the biggest superstar on the biggest global team. Shohei Ohtani is the biggest global superstar on a far less global team." - David Adler

