“Aggressive behavior and being physically abusive towards her in the past” - Marcell Ozuna was arrested after his wife, Genesis Guzman, went to the cops for a domestic dispute incident in 2021

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves was arrested at his residence in May 2021 after his wife, Genesis Guzman, called 911 to report domestic violence.

When the police got to Ozuna's residence in Sandy Springs, Georgia, they could hear screams coming from within and saw that the front door had been flung open. As officers entered the home, they spotted Ozuna seizing his wife by the neck and pushing her against a wall. Since Ozuna was caught red-handed, the police took him into custody without further investigation.

Per Genesis Guzman, Ozuna has been violent towards her in the past as well.

Court papers revealed:

"She was afraid for her life due to his 'aggressive behavior and being physically abusive towards her in the past.'"

Marcell Ozuna was kept in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after his detention. He also received a 20-game suspension during the 2021 MLB season.

Ozuna made his MLB debut on April 30, 2013, with the Miami Marlins. He played with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018–2019. He signed a contract with the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and continues to play for the franchise. Ozuna is a two-time All-Star and a Golden Glove Award recipient.

Atlanta Braves broke silence on Marcell Ozuna's arrest and made clear that the MLB franchise doesn't support any kind of domestic violence

Major League Baseball strictly condemns acts of domestic violence. Thus, the Atlanta Braves were quick to react and took to Twitter to address the grave issue surrounding their outfielder.

The Braves' Twitter post read:

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment."

Ozuna and Guzman married in 2017 and share three children together.

After being arrested for domestic violence in 2021, Marcell Ozuna was once again arrested this August on a DUI charge.

His return to the field for the Braves versus Houston Astros game after being freed on bond was met with jeers by the MLB audience at Truist Park.

