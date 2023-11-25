Alex Rodriguez's hoop practice with daughters Natasha and Ella hits holiday high notes

Alex Rodriguez had a fantastic career in Major League Baseball. He will forever be known as a New York Yankees great from his time in the Bronx from 2004 to 2016.

After retiring, Rodriguez has kept himself busy. He is an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, works as an analyst for FOX Sports, and has a family that includes his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, A-Rod had some free time and spent it hanging out with his family. He posted a video on Instagram of him and his two daughters shooting hoops in their backyard.

Rodriguez loves spending time with his family. Natasha is 19 years old, while Ella is 15. They are at the age where they have a mind of their own and are quickly growing.

As you can see, Alex Rodriguez is all in with the Timberwolves. He has their logo painted inside the free throw line at his home. At the time of writing, they have the 11th lowest odds of winning the NBA Championship.

On top of spending time with his daughters and having business adventures, A-Rod enjoys relaxing and playing golf, and he is also known as an avid art collector.

Alex Rodriguez has always held his daughters close to his heart

Alex Rodriguez has always been a family man and celebrated his last game with the Yankees before retiring with both of his daughters.

Both Natasha and Ella can be seen on A-Rod's Instagram account and he is not shy about expressing his love for both of his girls. While being one of baseball's best, he always made time for them. This could be a tough position for most stars to be in, but Rodriguez has walked the fine line beautifully.

While A-Rod is a star, he may not be the only one in the family. As Natasha has gotten older, she has developed a great singing voice. In 2022, she sang the National Anthem at the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game.

Natasha attends the University of Michigan while Ella is still in high school. Like her sister, Ella also has a passion for music and can be seen singing in multiple videos on the internet.

Both kids have their heads on straight and have a bright future ahead of them. There is no denying Rodriguez has done a great job as being their dad.

