Alex Rodriguez shows off his extensive post-retirement fitness routine 

Looking for some major fitness inspiration? Then, head to Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram account. The former New York Yankees star recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram account, where he can be seen doing all sorts of exercises, even while on “vacation.”

Alex Rodriguez's video is a treat for his fans because it is a display of some serious fitness goals. In the motivational video shared by the former Yankees’ star, he’s seen working out and trying “new exercises.”

Alex Rodriguez shared his complete workout regime, including his diet. The video started off by displaying a drink, which looked like black coffee, followed by a big platter of fruits.

Next, in the video, Alex Rodriguez is seen performing some exercises using weights followed by “sprints for the win,” as commented by lifestyle and fitness coach Diana Maux. You can read her comment here:

Alex Rodriguez is also seen enjoying swimming in the sun and relishing some extremely healthy food like fish and chicken accompanied by some salad.

I love getting a work out in even when I’m on vacation. I’m always open to trying new exercises. What’s your favorite? 💪🏼

Well, these are some major fitness goals, aren’t they?

Alex Rodriguez actively posts his workout regime and hard-core exercising sessions on Instagram.

In another video, he motivates his fans to “start off strong.”

Start your week off STRONG 💪🏼

Getting my mind & body right with a quick high-intensity circuit🔥

⏱ I completed this in 14 minutes, try to beat my time!!

Alex Rodriquez was also spotted jogging with rumored girlfriend Kathryne Padgett

A-Rod is reportedly dating former soccer player Kathryne Padgett, who now works as a social media influencer, fitness model, nutritionist, and National Physique Committee (NPC) bodybuilder. The Dallas-based fitness coach and the former Yankee were recently seen jogging in Miami. While Rodriguez, 46, wore a black T-shirt, training pants, and Nikes, Padgett showed off her toned form in a sports bra and black leggings.

Kathryne Padgett, who's a fitness enthusiast, also posts a lot of fitness videos and pictures on her social media handle.

Getting it in on vacation!! 🛥

Enhancing my experience by starting the day feeling good strong & committed to routine 💪🏼

Well, now we know where all of this motivation comes from.

Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽

Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips.

What food is your weakness?

Last year, in April, Alex Rodriguez posted a transformation picture and shared with his fans that he had left his “dad-bod” in 2020.

