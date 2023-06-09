Alex Verdugo Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Boston Red Sox slugger after being controversially benched

It's been a roller-coaster season for Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox, as the team has shown glimpses of success but has also struggled to gain traction in the American League East. The Red Sox currently sit last in their division with a 31-32 record, with some questioning what the team will do around the trade deadline.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of their last ten games. Manager Alex Cora elected to bench Alex Verdugo for an apparent lack of hustle on the base paths, however, it remains to be seen if the decision will spark the current roster.

Sports Illustrated @SInow The Red Sox benched Alex Verdugo after his lack of hustle on the base paths trib.al/biYZST7 The Red Sox benched Alex Verdugo after his lack of hustle on the base paths trib.al/biYZST7

"The Red Sox benched Alex Verdugo after his lack of hustle on the base paths" - @SInow

If the Boston Red Sox decide to become sellers at the trade deadline, Verdugo could be one of their top candidates to be moved. The 27-year-old outfielder is arbitration eligible for next season, however, it is unclear if Boston is willing to commit to him long-term.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the veteran outfielder if the Red Sox decide to trade him this summer.

#1 - The Seattle Mariners could be an intriguing landing spot for Alex Verdugo

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market in recent years, acquiring the likes of Luis Castillo and Teoscar Hernandez. With a 30-31 record, the Mariners will likely be buyers at the trade deadline, as the team is determined to become a perennial playoff team.

True to the Trident @controlthezone Man, if the Red Sox are trying to permanently ruin their relationship with Alex Verdugo, just go trade for him. Fantastic fit for the #Mariners Man, if the Red Sox are trying to permanently ruin their relationship with Alex Verdugo, just go trade for him. Fantastic fit for the #Mariners.

"Man, if the Red Sox are trying to permanently ruin their relationship with Alex Verdugo, just go trade for him. Fantastic fit for the #Mariners." - @controlthezone

Verdugo could be a perfect fit for Seattle not only for this season but next season as well. His team control could intrigue the Mariners, as they have some pending unrestricted free-agent outfielders, including the aforementioned Teoscar Hernandez and A.J. Pollock.

#2 - The Miami Marlins could look to add players this summer after their solid start

Prior to the season, I mentioned that the Miami Marlins could be a surprise contender this year, which was shot down by many. Now, with an impressive 35-28 record, the Marlins find themselves in second place in the National League East, and will likely make key additions at the trade deadline if they continue to perform.

Devin W. @Bassmasterrrr4



Alex Verdugo



He’s got one more year of Arb and has been swing it well as of late, check out his Savant page. Looking over some stats for guys the #Marlins could trade for that hit LH/play the OF and found an interesting name.Alex VerdugoHe’s got one more year of Arb and has been swing it well as of late, check out his Savant page. Looking over some stats for guys the #Marlins could trade for that hit LH/play the OF and found an interesting name. Alex VerdugoHe’s got one more year of Arb and has been swing it well as of late, check out his Savant page. https://t.co/yP1vupXsOY

"Looking over some stats for guys the #Marlins could trade for that hit LH/play the OF and found an interesting name. Alex Verdugo. He’s got one more year of Arb and has been swing it well as of late, check out his Savant page." - @Bassmasterrrr4

This is where Alex Verdugo could come into play, as the outfielder would be a welcome addition to the Marlins' current outfield core. Verdugo could help the Marlins on both offense and defense, while also thriving in Miami's surprisingly effective lineup.

#3 - The New York Mets need to make a move

Entering the 2023 campaign, there was no team with more pressure to succeed than the New York Mets. After spending a record-breaking amount of money this offseason, the Mets have failed to live up to expectations so far. With a 30-33 record, it's hard to imagine owner Steve Cohen sitting idly by and watching the team underperform.

Alex Verdugo could be at the top of their list if he is made available by the Boston Red Sox. He would form an impressive outfield core with the likes of Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha, with Canha becoming the fourth outfielder.

