Brandon Nimmo Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for highly coveted outfielder

Brandon Nimmo has gotten off to a very nice start while his New York Mets have not. He's hitting at a 147 wRC+ clip and has 1.8 fWAR already. Defensively, he's been slightly below average, but most teams will take the offensive production and live with the defense.

The Mets signed him to a long contract, so a trade is unlikely. However, if they continue to falter, he is a prime candidate. Here are a few teams that could use him.

The New York Yankees really need Brandon Nimmo

Could Brandon Nimmo go to the Yankees?

The New York Yankees have had a rough go to start 2023, but the season is far from over and they're still above .500 and playing better. They have to get some consistent production from left field, though. Nimmo would allow them to form perhaps the best outfield in baseball with Aaron Judge, Harrison Bader and Nimmo. The Mets would likely never trade to the Yanks, though.

The Boston Red Sox need a center fielder

For now, Jarren Duran has been a fine outfielder replacing Adam Duvall. When Duvall comes back, he'll take over, but his wrist injury might have sapped some of his fielding abilities, making him better suited to a corner. Either way, Nimmo is an upgrade out there, so it makes sense for Boston Red Sox if they can continue winning.

The Pittsburgh Pirates make a lot of sense

The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to a surprisingly good start and could make a run at the playoffs. If they want to maximize their outfield, they'll find a way to keep Bryan Reynolds in a corner. Adding Nimmo would make that happen.

