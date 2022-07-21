"All Star made two of my dreams come true" - New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes gets engaged following first All-Star appearance

Nestor Cortes, the star pitcher for the New York Yankees, had a rollercoaster of emotions during the All-Star break. Not only did he compete in his first MLB All-Star Game, but he also popped the question to his girlfriend.

Cortes announced his engagement on Instagram with a series of pictures. The first picture he shared is from the All-Star Game, while others feature his fiancé Alondra G. Esteras Russy.

Cortes can be seen down on one knee and proposing to Alondra. In another picture the couple is seen kissing while Alondra flashes her engagement ring. In his post, the MLB star also disclosed that his parents accompanied them to the All-Star event.

“All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official. Through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy...I love you very much !” – Nestor Cortes

Alondra G. Esteras Russy also posted a series of photos, confirming that she said yes and showing off the sparkly new ring.

“And… Of course i said YES !” - Alondra G. Esteras Russy

Alondra also shared photos of herself from Dodger Stadium.

“65” - Alondra G. Esteras Russy

In the photos, she's sporting a Cortes jersey to support her future husband.

Nestor Cortes and fiancé Alondra at All-Star Red Carpet

“All star red carpet #allstar2022” - Alondra G. Esteras Russy

Cortes is a constant on Alondra’s social media accounts. She posts numerous pictures with the MLB star.

“New York” - Alondra G. Esteras Russy

Alondra also posted a heart-warming picture on Instagram featuring Cortes and his parents.

“Happy anniversary #28 😭💛, I hope to be able to reach so many years with the special person I admire them a lot, they are an example to follow in the good and bad state 6 years in their life and in that time I have been able to witness how they love each other I adore them and may they be MANY MANY MORE” - Alondra G. Esteras Russy

Nestor Cortes at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Cortes has been impressive in New York's rotation this year, posting a 7-3 record, 2.63 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts in 95.2 innings across 17 starts.

