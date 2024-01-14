"And that is the reason why I love you" - When Kate Upton praised husband Justin Verlander's unseen qualities that fuel her respect and adoration

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been married to model Kate Upton since 2017. On the mound, Verlander boasts an impressive resume, and off the field, he strives to be a perfect husband and father, which his partner Upton can attest to.

Following Verlander's 2022 World Series win with the Astros, his wife was full of praise for him during an interaction with the MLB Network. She said that the pitcher works hard every day for his team and his family, which is one of the reasons why Upton loves her so much.

"He is the most positive person I've ever met," Upton said about her husband. "Even the moment you found out you had to have Tommy John, he was like, I'm so grateful that I can spend this time with my daughter that I never thought I would have because I haven't had a summer off since then."

"I feel like it was such a gift in so many ways and also such a hardship, but he's also the best example to our daughter. He is working so hard every single day. He has wins and losses, and he shows up every day for our daughter as a father and a husband, and that is the reason why I love you is that you show up for your family," she added. [5:20:6:00].

Justin Verlander loves his daughter and enjoys every moment with her

Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, welcomed their daughter on Nov. 7, 2018 and named her Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander. The three-time Cy Young Awardee posted the arrival of his daughter on Instagram.

Verlander also mentioned how spending time with his daughter takes away pre-game nervousness.

“I think my daughter has helped me a lot,” Justin Verlander said. “Just being able to kind of get out of my own way sometimes before games. And I try to enjoy the time with her before I come to the field. And it’s a pleasant distraction from what’s to come.” (via the People).

Vivi was on the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston after Justin Verlander won his second World Series ring in 2022.

