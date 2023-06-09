Angels vs Mariners MLB Live: TV listings, streaming options, predicted lineups, and more | June 9 2023

The Los Angeles Angels will begin their three-home series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, June 9. Game 1 is scheduled to commence at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Friday's game won't be broadcast live on TV. However, fans can stream the contest live on Apple TV+. The matchup will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners



Sign up for a 2-month free trial apple.co/mlbgift Catch tomorrow’s game vs. the Angels on @AppleTV +! Subscribers can watch #FridayNightBaseball on their Apple device, smart TV or on the web.Sign up for a 2-month free trial Catch tomorrow’s game vs. the Angels on @AppleTV+! Subscribers can watch #FridayNightBaseball on their Apple device, smart TV or on the web.Sign up for a 2-month free trial 👉 apple.co/mlbgift https://t.co/mbPpqpDiBR

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Angels vs Mariners: Preview and predicted lineups

Los Angeles Angels talisman Shohei Ohtani

Both the Angels and Mariners have ambitions of reaching the playoffs. However, the two teams have not had the best of starts two months into the 2023 MLB campaign.

Los Angeles is currently third in the AL West with a 34-30 record. Phil Nevin's side is currently on a four-game win streak, having recently completed a clean sweep of the Chicago Cubs. The Angels will be hoping to continue their excellent run when they meet the Mariners on Friday.

Meanwhile, Seattle is fourth in the AL West with a 30-31 record. Scott Servais' side is coming off a heavy 10-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. The Mariners are the underdog in this series but they'll be hoping to cause Los Angeles a few problems in order to get results going in their favor.

Los Angeles Angles predicted lineup to face Mariners for Game 1

Shohei Ohtani (L) DH Mike Trout (R) CF Brandon Drury (R) 1B Taylor Ward (R) LF Matt Thaiss (L) C Hunter Renfroe (R) RF Gio Urshela (R) 3B Luis Rengifo (S) 2B Zach Neto (R) SS

The Angels are expected to go with Shohei Ohtani as their starting pitcher.

Seattle Mariners predicted lineup to face Los Angeles for Game 1

J.P. Crawford (L) SS Julio Rodriguez (R) CF Ty France (R) 1B Cal Raleigh (S) C Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF Jarred Kelenic (L) LF Eugenio Suarez (R) 3B Mike Ford (L) DH Kolten Wong (L) 2B

The Mariners are expected to go with Luis Castillo as their starting pitcher.

Poll : 0 votes