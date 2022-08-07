“Another star on Team USA” “Team USA absolutely stacked” - MLB Twitter fans stoked by the recent addition of 7x All-Star Paul Goldschmidt to Team USA for the coveted World Baseball Classic

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt announced his intention to play in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA this afternoon. Goldschmidt joins Cardinals teammate Nolan Arenado, Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story, and superstar Mike Trout. Trout will serve as the team captain.

Goldschmidt played in the previous World Baseball Classic back in 2017. After beating Puerto Rico 8-0, the United States brought home the gold. Tournament MVP honors went to Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. Now, Team USA is looking to do it again.

It is another star who is set to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

One fan said that, after the addition of Goldschmidt, Team USA is absolutely stacked. Goldschmidt is batting .330 with 26 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Cardinals in 2022.

Goldschmidt is America's first baseman.

With this announcement, Team USA is already shaping up to have a phenomenal team.

MLB Player Profile: Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt during a St. Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt was drafted in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt spent three seasons in the Minor League before making his Major League debut on August 1, 2011.

Goldscmidt finished out the rest of the 2011 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He batted .250. He hit eight home runs in 48 games. His first full regular season came in 2012. He batted .286 with 20 home runs and 82 RBIs.

Goldschmidt has had a tremendous career. He has compiled a WAR of 56.2 with 1697 hits, 306 home runs, and a career .295 batting average. Goldschmidt has had an incredibly durable and consistent career. He has hit, at least, 20 home runs and driven in, at least, 80 RBIs in nine seasons.

Goldscmidt's best season prior to 2022 came in 2013 where he belted out 36 home runs and 125 RBIs.

He is just 34-years-old, With a few more consistent seasons at the plate, he will likely have a chance of making it to Cooperstown.

