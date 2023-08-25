Anthony Santander Contract: Breaking down Orioles slugger’s salary details in 2023

Anthony Santander’s 2023 contract with the Baltimore Orioles is a one-year deal, valued at $7,400,000 which comes with a guaranteed amount mirroring his annual average salary. This financial arrangement signifies the team’s recognition of Santander’s abilities.

Despite a remarkable 2022 season that saw Santander hammering a career-best 22 home runs and achieving a .773 OPS, his consistency was marred by injury concerns. The year marked the first instance of him staying healthy throughout a full season (excluding 2020). This history casted doubts on his ability to evade the injured list in 2023 when he signed the extension in January.

How has Anthony Santander performed in 2023?

So far in 2023, Santander had displayed 114 hits, including 24 home runs, contributing to 69 RBIs. With a .253 batting average and a .326 on-base percentage, he maintains an OPS of .807. These figures underline his potential to provide significant power when on the field.

Anthony Santander is batting .253 with an OPS of .807

Santander’s performance this season, coupled with his contract, forms a dynamic narrative for the Orioles. As the team navigates the challenges of being at the top of the AL East, his contributions could prove pivotal in determining their success in the postseason. Whether he can maintain his health and replicate his power-hitting prowess for the remainder of the season, will undoubtedly keep fans and analysts intrigued.

