Will Jackson Holliday be called up in 2023? Top Orioles prospect could make MLB debut sooner than expected

As the Baltimore Orioles continue their impressive run on the 2023 season, speculation is growing about the potential MLB debut of top prospect Jackson Holliday. Despite the team’s remarkable success with the best record in the American League, there’s talk that the 19-year-old shortstop could receive a call-up before the season concludes.

How has Jackson Holliday performed in the minors?

Jackson Holliday, the son of former seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, has been turning heads with his remarkable performance across three different minor league teams this year. With a notable slash line of .337/.454/.533, along with 10 home runs, 63 RBI, and an impressive 21 stolen bases, Holliday’s dynamic skill set has caught the attention of both fans and experts alike.

While the Orioles currently lead the American League East race and have their eyes set on a championship, the possibility of Holliday’s debut has not been ruled out. His ability to contribute both offensively and on the basepaths makes him a promising candidate for a September call-up, potentially providing a late-game pinch-hitting option or even a spot-starter when regular players need rest.

The emergence of Holliday adds intrigue to the Orioles’ already thrilling season, and his potential promotion reflects the team’s commitment to winning now while also recognizing the young talent waiting in the wings. As the Orioles weigh their options and navigate the delicate balance between immediate success and long-term development, all eyes are on whether Jackson Holliday will make his mark on the MLB stage sooner than expected.

