Are the Los Angeles Dodgers contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a locomotive headed full-steam ahead as we approach the MLB playoffs, but is this train set to derail when it matters most? We've seen it happen all too often in sports where teams with the best regular season record fall short of glory come playoff time. Does the same fate await the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022?

That's not to discredit their well-earned 2020 World Series championship. The 2020 victory was achieved under unique circumstances that limited the season to 60 games with no fans present.

Whether players admit it or not, the presence of fans changes everything. The pressure and intensity surrounding the 2022 MLB playoffs are sure to be at their peak. The unique factors of the 2020 playoff format left many questioning the validity of the postseason champion even before the Dodgers emerged victorious.

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers succumb to the pressures of a different environment in 2022, or can they double down on their 2020 World Series title?

The more important question is, how exactly do the Men in Blue fare among the crop of National League elites? One look at their 2022 roster and track record tells the story.

Very few teams in history can attack opponents relentlessly in the batter's box and on the mound with equal efficiency as the Dodgers. Look no further than their MLB-best 2.85 team ERA and league-leading 632 RBIs to testify on their behalf. In fact, they place no worse than 5th in every offensive category.

An unspoken and often criticized attribute that's worked in their favor thus far is their decision to stand pat at the trade deadline. Considering how long it's taken for teams like the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres to gain traction, that decision is looking smarter by the day.

Time will tell if it was the right decision. Judging by the performance of the aforementioned teams after the deadline, it's looking like a genius move by the Dodgers' front office.

Are the Los Angeles Dodgers poised for success or disappointment?

There's no avoiding the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers are a true contender. Their overpowering bats and arms are the envy of the league, so what are the chinks in this team's armor? If there is any concern to be had for the Men in Blue, it's that they have yet to hit a rough patch of losses.

All teams go through some form of adversity by way of losses throughout the course of a season. The fact that this team is yet to hit such a patch is almost as concerning as it is impressive.

The Verdict: They’re contenders, but anything is up for debate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the deepest team in baseball ripe for a second World Series berth in three years, but come playoff time, you can throw all the statistics out the window. With how many curveballs the ghost of MLB past has thrown us in the postseason, nothing is assured.

