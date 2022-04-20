"That pitch kind of goes away from you where everything else is kind of coming in for a righty"- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and 2020 World Series winner on facing Atlanta Braves pitcher in Tuesday's loss

T

he Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers played the second game of a three game series last night with starting pitchers Max Fried of the Braves and Walker Buehler of the Dodgers squaring off.

The outcome of the game did not go in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team lost by a score of 3-1. Walker Buehler went just five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits.

Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte Chris Taylor on what made Max Fried so effective tonight, plus how strange it was to see Kenley Jansen coming out of the visitor's bullpen. "I thought they were gonna play California Luv." #Dodgers

"Chris Taylor on what made Max Fried so effective tonight, plus how strange it was to see Kenley Jansen coming out of the visitor's bullpen. 'I thought they were gonna play California Luv.'" - @ Michael J Duarte

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried, who is a native of Southern California, pitched an excellent game, going seven innings and allowing just two hits with zero earned runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers lineup cools off after seven-game winning streak

Max Fried mowed down the Dodgers lineup and showed why many have picked Fried as a potential Cy Young contender this year. Fried is still just 28 years old and is entering the prime of his career.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke following the Dodger's loss last night.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "I didn't think his stuff was sharp today. He competed and gave us a chance to win but his slider wasn't sharp." Dave Roberts assesses Walker Buehler's outing and talks about why Max Fried was so effective against the #Dodgers bats.

"'I didn't think his stuff was sharp today. He competed and gave us a chance to win but his slider wasn't sharp.' Dave Roberts asseses Walker Buehler's outing and talks why Max Fried was so effective against the #Dodgers bats." - @ SportsNet LA

The Dodgers entered last night on a seven-game winning streak. The team's bats cooled off after scoring five or more runs in six out of their previous seven games.

Kenley Jansen returns to Dodger Stadium

Kenley Jansen acknowledges the Dodger Stadium crowd in his return appearance with the Atlanta Braves.

Kenley Jansen, closer for the Atlanta Braves, got the save in his return to Dodger Stadium. Jansen spent the previous 12 seasons with the Dodgers and is arguably the best closer in the team's history.

From 2010-2021, Jansen recorded 350 saves with an ERA of 2.37. Jansen made three All-Star games and finished fifth in the Cy Young Award in 2017. Jansen is only 34 years old and is still one of the top closers in baseball. The Braves will surely benefit from his services in the closer position.

The Dodgers and Braves square off in the rubbermatch of the three-game series today at 3:10 p.m. EDT at Dodger Stadium.

