“Fire Brian Cashman and Fire Aaron Boone. I’m done with these two” - Twitter brutally explodes after New York Yankees 4th-straight loss

New York Yankees fans pulled no punches following Saturday night's 1-0 loss at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals.

To add insult to injury, the shutout came at the hands of the very pitcher they shipped off at the deadline in Jordan Montgomery. He threw five shutout innings. He surrendered only two hits on the night and registered the win.

Fans' frustration is understandable in the wake of the trade deadline. After a flurry of moves that saw Andrew Benintendi, Lou Trevino, and Frankie Montas join pinstripes, the New York Yankees have yet to win.

Snake @Elijah_Shriner Fire Brian Cashman and fire Aaron Boone. I’m done with these too. They’re frauds Fire Brian Cashman and fire Aaron Boone. I’m done with these too. They’re frauds https://t.co/glYbOwmXv7

This Yankees fan put things in perspective, pouring salt on a freshly-made wound.

OTTO @AlexRevolorio2 @Yankees A former yankee starting pitcher won and former yankee closer pitcher save. In a game of yankees. Thank you brian cashman @Yankees A former yankee starting pitcher won and former yankee closer pitcher save. In a game of yankees. Thank you brian cashman

I suppose you could refer to the above as a "Bronx cheer"?

One observer mercilessly heckled the Yankees' front office in jeering sarcasm of this post-deadline winless streak.

Snake @Elijah_Shriner Yankees on a roll right now! Brian Cashman's trades were amazing! Yankees on a roll right now! Brian Cashman's trades were amazing! https://t.co/y7lfomzajo

Needless to say, Yankee fans are restless, with many slinging blame on GM Brian Cashman and head coach Aaron Boone.

Dean @CappedCrib Yankees getting owned by Jordan Montgomery 5 days after trading him is such a fitting ode to the Brian Cashman era Yankees getting owned by Jordan Montgomery 5 days after trading him is such a fitting ode to the Brian Cashman era

The reporter below went as far as placing his opinion on what the necessary grounds for terminating Cashman and Boone would be.

Pierce W. Huff @PierceWHuff Aaron Boone should be fired if a team closes the @Yankees lead in the American League East to less than four games. Brian Cashman should be fired if the team does not make the World Series. Aaron Boone should be fired if a team closes the @Yankees lead in the American League East to less than four games. Brian Cashman should be fired if the team does not make the World Series.

As these social media posts exemplify, running the biggest dynasty in all of sports carries sky-high expectations. Nobody envies the scrutiny you're subjected to if one fails to perform to the standard being in pinstripes requires. Just ask Joey Gallo.

Not everybody can handle the pressure of donning pinstripes. The question is, can this version of the New York Yankees thrive under pressure? Or will they cave beneath the weight of criticism?

Are the New York Yankees' recent struggles cause for concern?

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees visits the mound

With the trade deadline so fresh in the rearview mirror, it's easy to scrutinize the Yanks' four-game losing streak. However, it's not time to panic just yet. Despite their their losing streak, the Yankees still sport the best record in the American League.

Every team hits a few bumps on the road. It's better to get those kinks out at this point of the season. This would be a disaster if it was happening during the final games of the season, heading into the playoffs.

Ironically, pitching has been the issue of late with the Yankees. They have surrendered a total of 20 runs in their past four. That 5.00 ERA includes Saturday's 1-0 loss.

Aside from the shutout, offense has not been the issue for the Bronx Bombers. They may have whiffed in their recent contest, but their 12 runs in the three games prior to Saturday is less worrisome as their pitching woes. Considering these struggles are uncharacteristic of the club that holds the third-lowest team ERA at 3.24, expect the rotation and bats to rebound.

